Tuesday is a public holiday in many parts of Spain, but which shops will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol? August 15 marks the Asunción de la Virgen, the Assumption of Mary, and it is a public holiday across much of the country

August is synonymous with summer holidays, annual fairs and free time, but also with sales in the shops. The summer campaign is still under way, and as this Tuesday, 15 August (Asunción de la Virgen) is a public holiday in Spain, the question arises: are the shops and shopping centres on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga province open?

The answer is yes, in many areas that have been declared 'zones of great tourist influence' by the Junta de Andalucía which allows large stores to open on Sundays and public holidays until 24 September (included), meaning it is possible to go shopping in Malaga city and a large part of the province every day, without interruption. According to the calendar approved by the business and trade department of the regional government for this year, shops can open a total of 16 Sundays and public holidays in 2023.

The municipalities declared Zonas de Gran Afluencia Turística (ZGAT) are Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Torremolinos and Rincón de la Victoria, which together with the shopping centres in Malaga city will be open 20 days longer than the others this summer. Therefore, this Tuesday (a public holiday in a large part of Spain) they will open their doors for an extra day, as they will also do so on Saturday 19 August (a public holiday in Malaga city), 20th and 27th August and in September on Sundays 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th and on 8 September in Malaga city - another local public holiday.

In Malaga city, the shopping centres benefiting from the activation of the ZGAT are Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Málaga Nostrum. In addition, large department stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Conforama, and Verdecora will also be open to the public throughout the summer. With regard to commercial premises with a an area of less than 300 square metres they are free to choose whether or not to raise their shutters on Sundays and public holidays.

In Malaga province, the shopping centres at Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also be open every day this summer.