Three suspects sent to prison in connection with the death of Paco in Almogía, Malaga

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 14:30

El Trini, El Raki and now El Keni - the three men who were initially arrested on burglary charges in relation to Paco's disappearance - have been sent to prison for their alleged involvement in Francisco Mayorga's death. The autopsy has found that Paco 'El del Molino', the 83-year-old man, whose body was found on Friday 14 March on land outside the village, had died of suffocation. These latest discoveries have launched an investigation to assess whether the incident was a homicide or an intentional murder.

Five different courts have already been involved in the case. The three suspects were arrested over the course of last week, although only on burglary charges, given that no body had been discovered yet. The first one, El Trini, was the one who showed the Guardia Civil where Paco's body was.

Together with the other two suspects, El Raki and El Keni, he has been remanded in prison. El Keni was first questioned as a witness, when he went to the police station to testify against El Trini the day after the disappearance. However, he quickly became a suspect and, subsequently, a detainee in the case as well.