Man tries to stab co-worker in neck with large knife during work commute on the Costa del Sol

Local Police officers have arrested a man for allegedly trying to stab his co-worker in the neck while the two were driving from Malaga city to Benalmádena for work. The incident took place early on Thursday 13 March, when the driver, 45, pulled over and apparently attacked the passenger with a large knife. The victim managed to escape

When the passenger became aware of what was happening, seeing the knife, he managed to take his seatbelt off and get out of the vehicle. The assailant proceeded to chase him and a struggle broke out. However, the victim escaped, sustaining injuries on his hands.

Once they received the call alerting them of the attack, the police went to the El Viso industrial area where the company, for which both men worked, is located. It was there that they found the suspect, as he was getting out of the van, and arrested him. He had traces of blood on his face.

The Local Police force has handed the case over to the National Police, who are in charge of bringing the alleged attacker before the courts.