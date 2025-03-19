Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man tries to stab co-worker in neck with large knife during work commute on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Man tries to stab co-worker in neck with large knife during work commute on the Costa del Sol

The pair were heading from Malaga city to Benalmádena, when the driver pulled over and allegedly attacked the passenger

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:32

Local Police officers have arrested a man for allegedly trying to stab his co-worker in the neck while the two were driving from Malaga city to Benalmádena for work. The incident took place early on Thursday 13 March, when the driver, 45, pulled over and apparently attacked the passenger with a large knife. The victim managed to escape

When the passenger became aware of what was happening, seeing the knife, he managed to take his seatbelt off and get out of the vehicle. The assailant proceeded to chase him and a struggle broke out. However, the victim escaped, sustaining injuries on his hands.

Once they received the call alerting them of the attack, the police went to the El Viso industrial area where the company, for which both men worked, is located. It was there that they found the suspect, as he was getting out of the van, and arrested him. He had traces of blood on his face.

The Local Police force has handed the case over to the National Police, who are in charge of bringing the alleged attacker before the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  10. 10 Malaga karateka forced to settle for bronze after semi-final defeat in China

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man tries to stab co-worker in neck with large knife during work commute on the Costa del Sol