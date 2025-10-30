Lorry breakdown causes 13-kilometre traffic jam on A-7 motorway, starting from La Cala del Moral

Almudena Nogués Málaga Thursday, 30 October 2025, 09:53 Share

A lorry breakdown, which took place sometime between 11pm and 3am last night, led to a 13-kilometre traffic jam on the A-7 motorway, specifically between La Cala del Moral and Chilches. The congestion continued during rush hour on Thursday morning, when people were heading to work and school.

The breakdown happened at kilometre 974 in the direction of Cadiz. According to the traffic management centre, it was registered at 3.15am, although other sources have said that it happened around 10.45pm on Wednesday night. The incident has led to the traffic authorities having to cut off the right lane. By 9.20am, the limited capacity of the left lane, which usually supports a high flow of traffic in the morning in the direction to Malaga city, had generated a 13-kilometre traffic jam.

Zoom Broken down truck on the road.

According to the latest information from the traffic directorate (DGT), the traffic jam affected the area between kilometres 961 and 974.4 around 9.20am.