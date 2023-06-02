Trade union claims more than 300 prison jobs are unfilled in Malaga province The CC OO has also denounced what it considers a "dismantling of prison health services" with a shortage of medical staff

Francisco Gutiérrez Malaga

The CC OO trade union has made an official complaint stating that there are many prisoners from Malaga and Andalucía who are being forced to serve their sentences in prisons outside the region and without sufficient medical staff to attend to the mental problems of these inmates. The union also claims that there are 310 jobs to be filled in prisons in the province.

CC OO official Inmaculada González said that "Malaga needs 310 positions to cover the basic needs of the three prisons, which are the prison of Alhaurín de la Torre, CIS Evaristo Martín Nieto and Archidona prison".

Silvia Fernández García, CC OO secretary general of penitentiary institutions, stated that "60 per cent of the staff positions are unfilled in Archidona and 45 per cent of the positions of workers are also vacant in the CIS. This is one of the three prisons with the highest workload in this province and with a serious problem of understaffing".

The union also denounced what it considers a "dismantling of prison health services" in prisons in Malaga province. Silvia Fernández García said that "Alhaurín de la Torre prison has been left with only two doctors to provide health care to 930 inmates and the prison of Archidona [left with just] one doctor to attend to more than 400 inmates. This situation leads to an overload of work for the nursing and auxiliary staff, and they have to assume functions that are not [within] their competence".