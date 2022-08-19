Town hall steps up security for rest of summer to avoid repetition of Morad concert chaos A meeting was held last week in an effort to prevent the same from happening in the three remaining major events of the summer

Vélez-Málaga town hall held a meeting last week with security firms and representatives from the local and national police forces in an attempt to avoid a repetition of the scenes witnessed when the concert given by Catalan rapper Morad on 26 July descended into chaos and had to be suspended an hour into the performance.

In an effort to try to prevent this type of situation from happening again in the three major events that remain to be held in Torre del Mar this summer; the Elrow festival, the end of summer party in August and the Air Show in September, a local security meeting was held last Tuesday. It was attended by the sub-delegate of the central government in Malaga, Javier Salas, the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the deputy mayor, Jesus Carlos Pérez Atencia.

The deputy delegate said that Vélez-Málaga is "a safe town and we want it to remain so. We are working to maintain that security at large events". He explained that the reinforcement of the National Police this summer means 27 officers at the new police station in Torre del Mar.

Moreno Ferrer said, "We hope everything goes as smoothly as possible. We ask for the cooperation of all those involved; Local Police, National Police, Civil Protection, Red Cross and health services, and we ask for responsibility from those attending."

He also pointed out the rising cases of 'needle spiking' of women in nightclubs and parties across Spain and alluded to the need to prevent this from happening at events in the town.

