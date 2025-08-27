Total lunar eclipse: When and at what time will it be visible in Spain?

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 10:31 Share

On the night of Sunday, 7 September, Spain will witness a total lunar eclipse - an astronomical phenomenon in which the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the natural satellite. For a few minutes, the Moon will take on a characteristic reddish hue, popularly known as a 'Blood Moon'.

According to the IGN national astronomical observatory, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon enters completely into the Earth's shadow. Unlike solar eclipses, it does not pose any risk to eyesight and can be observed without eye protection or special equipment.

The eclipse will be visible from many places across the globe - in Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, Antarctica and the far east of South America.

It will also be visible in Spain, although not in the same way throughout the country. The final phase will be visible from most of the mainland, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

On the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province, the Moon is expected to rise at 8.35pm and set at 7.21am. The partial eclipse will begin at 6.27pm and will last until 9.56pm. The total eclipse will be visible between 7.31pm and 8.53pm.