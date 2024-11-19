Top plastic surgeon from Transylvania comes to Marbella

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 21:02

Dr. Argentina Vidrascu is an MD and PhD in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive sSurgery with 20 years of experience in rhinoplasty, facial aesthetic surgery and oncoplastic surgery.

A leading expert in her field, Dr. Argentina was the National Secretary for ISAPS and the President of the Romanian Aesthetic Surgery Society.

Invited as a panellist to congresses across the globe to share her expertise and latest rhinoplasty techniques, she also finds time to travel as a volunteer surgeon in war zones or to take the stage as an amateur actress in theatre plays.

In love with Costa del Sol, Dr. Argentina spends several months a year performing surgeries in Marbella, away from her Transylvanian hometown Cluj Napoca.

We took the opportunity to ask the doctor about her work in Spain and Romania:

What are the goals of a rhinoplasty?

I am a rhinoplasty surgeon, that means that my focus is a perfectly functional and aesthetic nose. A beautiful and functional nose while keeping a natural aspect is our trademark in septorhinoplasty. My patients report a boost in self-confidence and reduced social anxiety leading to greater opportunities in their professional or personal life.

Because most of the patients have septum deviations that cause difficult breathing, snoring or sleep apnea, during the same intervention with just one anaesthesia, we take care of both the aesthetic part of the nose and the deviated septum and hypertrophic (enlarged) turbinates as well, using radio frequency. This means we perform minimum invasive surgery with fast recovery and long-lasting results.

Are there cases that involve both cosmetic and reconstructive interventions, such as oncoplastic surgery?

As pleasant as it can be, living in sunny areas comes with a risk if we fail to protect ourselves correctly. Skin cancer cases are on the rise on the Costa del Sol, but the good news is that treated at an early stage we can cure it using topical chemotherapy (an anti-cancer medicine is put directly on the skin usually in a cream or ointment) or, in advanced stages, through oncoplastic surgery.

In this case we are not only excising the tumour, but we also aesthetically reconstruct the surrounding area, so the patient can have a normal social life, given that many of the carcinomas are located on the face.

What should our readers expect to learn reading your future columns?

Aesthetic and plastic surgery is a vast and fascinating scientific field, and I will do my best to shine a light on its great benefits for our health and well-being.

Some of the future topics include septorhinoplasty, lipofilling for wrinkles, blepharoplasty, melanoma treatment, Mamar implants, Dupuytren’s disease, skin carcinoma and many others.

MORE INFORMATION

Phone number from Spain: +34 634 227 545.

Phone / WhatsApp: +40744825853

Web: www.argentinavidrascu.com