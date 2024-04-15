Top TV chef recommends these Costa restaurants after Easter experience

Ester Requena Malaga Monday, 15 April 2024, 17:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Famous TV chef Karlos Arguiñano spent Easter in Malaga province with some friends and decided "not to cook at all". This is what he said recently on his programme Cocina Abierta de Karlos Arguiñano on Spanish channel Antena 3. As he was preparing a broad bean soup in front of the cameras, he gave different recommendations of places to eat on the Costa del Sol. Specifically, he name-dropped restaurants in San Pedro Alcántara and Estepona with no mention of any Michelin-starred restaurants or eateries located on the Costa del Sol's golden mile.

"I've been visiting places I didn't know. One was in San Pedro Alcántara, a kiosk in a square: El Buen Provecho, with Pepe as the chef, and Humberto and Kike, among other workers. And I ate wonderful food," the celebrity chef said. Located in Urbanización Linda Vista Norte, 272, this eatery's menu features fish, where its different tuna dishes stand out, as well as its well-known 'papas arrieras'.

Arguiñano with Pepe and Kike, at Buen Provecho.

Arguiñano's second recommendation focused on meat: El Gamonal, also in San Pedro Alcántara. "It's very good and specialises in meats, lamb, suckling pig, chops... they have an interesting grill," the chef pointed out. In this restaurant located on Avenida Lorenzo Morito Romero, as well as having one of the most modern and sophisticated charcoal-grilled kitchens, they grow their own vegetables. Tennis star Rafa Nadal also tasted some meat here recently during one of his visits to the Costa del Sol.

Antonio Romero, Arguiñano and Francisco Romero, in El Gamonal.

Arguiñano completed his list of recommendations with El Campanario, located in Calle Priorato, 1, in Estepona. "There is Manolo, a great chef," Arguiñano said. The barbecue is the strong point of this establishment's cuisine, where they also grill fish, including red prawns from Garrucha and shrimps.

"I spent these days enjoying good food at midday, having a manzanillita before lunch, then a glass of wine and in the afternoon I went home to rest because it was raining a lot," said Arguiñano about his holiday schedule. And he plans to return soon to the Costa del Sol. "I'm going to come down many more times; I feel very comfortable there," the chef said.