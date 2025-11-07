Two Malaga business owners among Forbes top 50 richest people in Spain

Nuria Triguero Málaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:38 Share

Forbes updated its list of the richest people in Spain on Tuesday. Tomás Olivo, owner of La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella and many others in Spain via his holding company and investment group, General de Galerías Comerciales, keeps his position as the richest person in Malaga, although he is not originally from the province. He has regained the sixth position he held in 2023 and lost in 2024, as his estimated fortune has increased by 1.9 billion euros in the last financial year, reaching 4.6 billion euros.

Olivo was born in Murcia and has his company headquarters in Madrid, but his life and business have been linked to the Costa del Sol for decades. He is also a major shareholder and director of Malaga-based Unicaja Banco. According to Forbes, he has experienced "a spectacular increase in wealth, going from being number 12 to having the sixth largest Spanish fortune".

There are only two Andalusian fortunes among the 50 largest in Spain and both are in Malaga province. After Olivo comes Manuel Domínguez de la Maza, who remains in the 41st position. His net worth stands at 1.3 billion euros, 200 million more than last year.

"He heads Mayoral textile group and manages holding company Indumenta Pueri, which also has stakes in companies such as Adolfo Domínguez, Laboratorios Rovi and Unicaja. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its international expansion, with a presence in more than a hundred countries. Its diversifying strategy has consolidated its business profile not only in children's fashion, but also in financial investments," Forbes says.

Both business owners have, therefore, something in common apart from their links with Malaga: they are important shareholders in Unicaja.

The next Andalusian on the Forbes list is in the 78th position: Eduardo Francisco Martínez Cosentino, owner of Cosentino, with a wealth of 650 million (100 million more than the previous year).

"The Cosentino family is dedicated to construction and they own the Cosentino Group. Eduardo's holding company is Entorno del Faro, through which he manages 40% of Surister del Arroyo SL and Banica Grupo de Inversiones SL."

In the 91st place we find Nicolás Osuna, owner of Inversiones Noga, with a wealth of 500 million euros. "He is the largest landowner in Andalucía and one of the largest holders of real estate assets in the country, managed through Nogarent SL. He is the owner of Inmobiliaria Osuna and also of the Hoteles Center group," the magazine states.

Member of one of the most emblematic families of Jerez, Santiago Domecq Bohorquez is ranked 97th. Through Angustias y Sol, he manages his investment activities in agricultural, livestock, wine and investment activities. He holds a prominent position in Viscofan, with 5% of the capital. His wealth stands at 450 million euros.