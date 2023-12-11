Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three men accused of murder in Mijas face total of 128 years in prison

The victims were a man and woman - the man was shot and killed on the spot and his partner was seriously injured for reasons still unknown

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 11 December 2023, 13:26

Three men who allegedly shot and killed another man and seriously injured his partner in Mijas each face 43 years in jail for allegedly plotting their murder and carrying out the crime.

The prosecution wants 42 years and eleven months in prison for each of the three men after an alleged "preconceived plan" which involved them meeting the couple at a petrol station in Mijas in May 2016.

The man was shot and killed on the spot and his partner was seriously injured for reasons still unknown. According to court documents, seen by Europa Press, two of the defendants picked up the man and his partner at the petrol station and took them to another area where the couple "was surprised by the third defendant".

The defendants then fired multiple shots at the couple "with the intention of ending their lives", according to the prosecutor. They allegedly used three firearms which they did not have a licence for and which were illegally brought into Spain. The men then allegedly fled and torched the car they used to transport the couple in.

Two of the defendants have been investigated in the Netherlands for their alleged role in two murders and participation in a criminal organisation. They are accused of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. The prosecutor's office also wants the defendants to compensate the victim with 50,000 euros.

