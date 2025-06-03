Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police investigate three separate deaths of men in hot tubs in less than a month in Malaga province

National Police and Guardia Civil officers are investigating each of the unrelated incidents, with no evidence so far to suggest a crime

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 15:40

Three men have been found dead in hot tubs in Malaga province over the last month. According to the police investigators, there is no link between the cases, despite the common circumstances, and no evidence of criminality.

The most recent incident happened last weekend, in the Guadalhorce valley town of Alhaurín el Grande. The body of the victim - a 49-year-old man of Spanish nationality - was found in a jacuzzi in a villa's bathroom. The Guardia Civil ruled it out as a natural death.

A few days earlier, on 26 May, another man, 57, died in the hot tub at his home in Benalmádena. The body was found by his wife after she returned from a trip. It was determined that he might have drowned around 24 hours before the discovery. The National Police did not detect any signs of violence.

The third body was found in a hotel in Torremolinos on 13 May. The 42-year-old Spanish guest had drowned after consuming alcohol. As in the abovementioned cases, the National Police determined that no third parties had been involved in his death either.

