Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Illuminated tombs in the English Cemetery in Malaga city during one of the open-door activities held this summer. Marilú Báez
Three cemeteries from Malaga province vie for top slot in national competition

Competition

Three cemeteries from Malaga province vie for top slot in national competition

The shortlisted trio are aiming to be named the best in Spain, either with the best environmental initiative or their cultural offer for the public

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 16:11

Compartir

Three cemeteries in Malaga province are in the running for top award at one of the most important awards ceremonies in the funeral sector in Spain.

The trio are competing with another 21 locations in Badajoz, Barcelona, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Jaén, La Coruña, Tarragona, Tenerife, Toledo, Alicante and Valencia in the annual competition for the best cemetery in Spain. It is organised every year by the magazine Adiós Cultural, published by Funespaña.

Santo Toribio de Teba is up for two awards: best cemetery in Spain and best environmental initiative. Meanwhile, El Borge is competing in the categories of best environmental initiative and cemetery with the best public activity on offer, while the English Cemetery in Malaga city is also aiming to be the cemetery with the best cultural offer for the public .

The competition in its eighth year has four categories in which prizes will be awarded for the best cemetery, best environmental initiative, best monument and cemetery with the best public engagement. The total prizes amount to 5,000 euros. This year, as a novelty, the popular vote will be open to all four categories.

The open public vote is accessible throughout this month on the website of the magazine: Adiós Cultural. In November, a jury made up of professionals from the funeral sector will decide the winners. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres
  2. 2 When will the rain arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, and how much is forecast to fall?
  3. 3 Spanish police confirm the body found dead between two train carriages is that of missing young footballer
  4. 4 Take That announce four summer 2024 tour dates in Spain, with the first tickets going on sale tomorrow
  5. 5 British man arrested after widow of doorman who was punched to death in Mijas is found dead after fifth-floor fall
  6. 6 Gang that supplied drugs at festivals and private parties along the Costa del Sol busted
  7. 7 Andalucía starts to roll out new health cards in the region
  8. 8 This is the Dynasty, the first megayacht to overwinter at Malaga's marina for luxury craft
  9. 9 Newborn baby girl rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in a Malaga street
  10. 10 Security camera captured the moment a young footballer was electrocuted on the roof of train in Seville

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad