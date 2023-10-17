Three cemeteries from Malaga province vie for top slot in national competition

Illuminated tombs in the English Cemetery in Malaga city during one of the open-door activities held this summer.

Three cemeteries in Malaga province are in the running for top award at one of the most important awards ceremonies in the funeral sector in Spain.

The trio are competing with another 21 locations in Badajoz, Barcelona, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Jaén, La Coruña, Tarragona, Tenerife, Toledo, Alicante and Valencia in the annual competition for the best cemetery in Spain. It is organised every year by the magazine Adiós Cultural, published by Funespaña.

Santo Toribio de Teba is up for two awards: best cemetery in Spain and best environmental initiative. Meanwhile, El Borge is competing in the categories of best environmental initiative and cemetery with the best public activity on offer, while the English Cemetery in Malaga city is also aiming to be the cemetery with the best cultural offer for the public .

The competition in its eighth year has four categories in which prizes will be awarded for the best cemetery, best environmental initiative, best monument and cemetery with the best public engagement. The total prizes amount to 5,000 euros. This year, as a novelty, the popular vote will be open to all four categories.

The open public vote is accessible throughout this month on the website of the magazine: Adiós Cultural. In November, a jury made up of professionals from the funeral sector will decide the winners. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony.