Thousands of women run to help beat cancer amid an emotional atmosphere

Cristina Vallejo
malaga.
Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00
There were widespread smiles and tears of emotion last Sunday in Malaga city among the some 4,500 women who took part in the annual women's race against cancer as well as the many spectators who cheered them on.
Running in striking pink T-shirts, many of the participants came to show support for those affected by cancer and to raise funds for more research. As a result of their efforts, the event raised 45,000 euros from entry fees as well as 31,000 collected from sponsors. The money will go to cancer charities.
However, there were also runners who have successfully overcome cancer or are in the process of beating it, such as Ana García Álvarez, who has been living with it for almost 20 years. “And here I am... fighting,” she explained.
Mélida Fuentes was running for her friend, Marlén López, who had sadly succumbed to the disease. “She would be happy I am here,” Fuentes said, adding, “This is a very nice gathering of women, full of emotion and if only, between all of us, we could fight so this ends.” On her race bib next to her number she had handwritten, “Marlén López, for you, my friend.”
