Thousands of women run to help beat cancer amid an emotional atmosphere A total of 76,000 euros was raised for cancer charities from entry fees and sponsorship in the race through Malaga last Sunday

There were widespread smiles and tears of emotion last Sunday in Malaga city among the some 4,500 women who took part in the annual women's race against cancer as well as the many spectators who cheered them on.

Running in striking pink T-shirts, many of the participants came to show support for those affected by cancer and to raise funds for more research. As a result of their efforts, the event raised 45,000 euros from entry fees as well as 31,000 collected from sponsors. The money will go to cancer charities.