Thousands of summer jobs up for grabs at big name companies in Malaga province Mercadona, Inditex, Aldi, Lidl and MacDonald's are among those offering 20,000 positions of different types during the high season

Some major retail stores and supermarkets are looking for staff this summer and have around 20,000 vacancies in Malaga province. Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, Decathlon, Leroy Merlin, McDonald's, Lidl and Aldi are among those who need personnel, mainly for part-time jobs during the summer season although in some cases permanent contracts and full-time work become available later.

The vacancies include sales staff, forklift operators, checkout staff, shelf-fillers, warehouse workers and telephone operators, among others. Most of these big names offer low salaries (although Mercadona tends to be an exception), but the training and opportunities for internal promotion are seen as benefits.

Mercadona has said it is looking for supermarket staff in Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Estepona, Marbella, Vélez-Malaga, Torrox, Algarrobo, Nerja, Sabinillas, Rincón de la Victoria and Antequera, among other posts.

The fashion company Inditex is offering jobs for sales staff in its stores (Zara, Zara Home, Oysho, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Bershka and Massimo Dutti) in Malaga, Marbella and Fuengirola.

El Corte Inglés is mainly looking for temporary staff for the summer in its branches of El Corte Inglés, Supercor and Supercor Express in the Marbella area, and also interpreters for its tourist information desk at its branch in Costa Marbella.

McDonald’s is currently offering 17 jobs in Malaga Larios, Puerto Banús, Torremolinos Los Álamos, Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos Centro, Marbella, Malaga university, Vélez-Malaga, Malaga Ikea, Benalmádena Bil-Bil, Malaga Los Patios, Ronda, San Pedro Alcántara and Estepona.

The Lidl supermarket chain is looking for cashiers/shelf-fillers in Malaga (Camino de Rafael), Benalmádena, Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Coín, Ronda and Manilva.

Aldi has vacancies in several of its stores in the province, including Ronda, Malaga and Marbella.

Decathlon needs staff in Malaga Guadalmar, Malaga Rosaleda, Malaga Centro, Ronda and Mijas.

Media Markt has been advertising for a weekend salesperson at its branch in Plaza Mayor.

And finally, Leroy Merlin has vacancies for a variety of staff in stores including Malaga, Mijas and Marbella.

In all these cases, the requirements and conditions are advertised on the companies’ websites and in many cases that is the only way potential applicants can make contact about the vacancies.