This is what the Costa del Sol's cleaning boats have picked up most this summer

Coastal clean-up boats. Josele
This is what the Costa del Sol&#039;s cleaning boats have picked up most this summer
Environment

Since June, a fleet of 15 craft have been operating in the sea off Marbella, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Estepona, Casares and Manilva as part of a project funded by public water supply company, Acosol

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Friday, 8 September 2023, 19:07

Compartir

More than 140 cubic metres of rubbish has been collected from the sea off the Costa del Sol this summer, with plastic trash being the most common.

Plastic accounted for 75% of the 147 cubic metres of waste collected by the coastal cleaning service's boats, according to the president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol, the authority that represents most of the resorts on the western strip, Manuel Cardeña.

Since June, a fleet of 15 boats have been operating in the waters of Marbella, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Estepona, Casares and Manilva as part of the project funded by the public company, Acosol, with half-a-million euros.

The rest of the trash collected was wood, seaweed, greasy matter and other waste. "It is clear that the bulk of the waste collected corresponds to human activity. We must continue our efforts to raise public awareness in order to reduce it," said Mancomunidad's tourism and beaches delegate, Francisco Cerdán.

A new environmental campaign will start soon, which aims to help people reduce the use of water due to the drought crisis in Malaga province. Nearly 7,000 buckets will be distributed on the beaches of the Costa del Sol so that users can take water from the sea and use it to wash their feet, instead of using the showers.

