This is the 'official' five-euro coin of Malaga, but it will set you back quite a bit more if you want one

Luis Moret Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 12:33

A limited-edition five-euro coin was launched in Spain in 2012 which pays special homage to Malaga city. Made up of 925 thousandths of silver is part of a collection by the Spanish Mint (Fábrica de Moneda y Timbre) which acknowledged provincial capital cities. It's still on sale and costs 36.30 euros, with just 20,000 of the coins produced. Each coin is 33mm in diameter and weighs 13.5 grams.

The coin dedicated to Malaga has the coat of arms and the name of the city on one side and the Cathedral of Malaga on the other.

Other cities represented in the Spanish Mint's collection are: Almeria, Santander, Avila, Las Palmas, Ceuta, Albacete, Alicante, Melilla, Badajoz, Coruña, Logroño, Palma, Bilbao, Oviedo, Murcia, Cadiz, Tenerife, Ciudad Real, Girona, Castellón de la Plana, Lugo, San Sebastián, Cordoba, Zaragoza, Cuenca, Lérida, Valencia, Orense, Vitoria, Palencia, Pontevedra, Huelva, Tarragona, Toledo, Jaén, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Madrid, Guadalajara, Salamanca, Burgos, Huesca, Barcelona, Pamplona, Teruel, Cáceres, León, Granada and Seville.

In Malaga, people are interested in collecting the coin, as well as coins of other Andalusian cities, according to Filatelia Carrasquilla. "Many people who shop here buy the coins of the city and other Andalusian capitals as souvenirs," the company said.

New two-euro coins

Two new coins will go into circulation in Spain on 12 March: the two-euro coins dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the National Police and another which pays homage to the Cathedral, Alcázar and the Archive of the Indies in Seville.

Various countries of the European Union continue to issue commemorative two-euro coins, some of them a surprise, such as one dedicated to the Paris Olympics in 2024 with a curious distorted Eiffel Tower which appears to be running.