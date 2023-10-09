Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some 17,299 new vehicles have been registered in Malaga province so far this year. Ñito Salas
This is the most popular new car sold in Malaga province, and it's streets ahead of the competition

Vehicle registrations in the province have increased by 4.5% so far this year and now exceed 17,000 according to official figures

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Monday, 9 October 2023, 17:36

Data from Anfac (manufacturers association) and Faconauto (association of dealers) has revealed the top 15 best-selling cars in Malaga province.

The first, well ahead with a convincing 33% difference, is the Dacia Sandero. It is a car that combines a keen price with the Eco badge on its LPG variant. It is followed by the Toyota C-HR, a hybrid crossover, and then the Seat Arona, a crossover and urban SUV. Of these top three, 707, 469 and 426 vehicles were registered respectively in the first nine months of this year.

Dacia Sandero SUR

Close behind in fourth place is the MG ZS, a compact SUV which this year has sold 405 times in Malaga. In fifth place is the KIA Sportage, with 390 new cars sold in 2023. From fifth to fifteenth place are: Toyota Corolla, Toyota Yaris Cross, the Fiat 500, Seat Ibiza, the Citroen C4, Renault Clio, Renault Captur, Nissan Qashqai, Opel Corsa and Peugeot 2008.

In total, some 17,299 new vehicles have been registered in Malaga province so far this year, according to the data.

