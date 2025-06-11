It's official... this is the best cocktail available along the length of the Costa del Sol

Paloma Cremades Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 12:58 | Updated 13:10h. Compartir

When talent is mixed with passion and a touch of creativity, the result can be served in a glass. This is exactly what Víctor Varela - the soul and bartender behind the Varela beach bar in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol - has done. His cocktail, Elixir del Mediterráneo won first place in the prestigious cocktail competition of the bartenders' association of Malaga and the Costa del Sol, held at the Holiday World Polynesia hotel in Benalmádena on 29 May.

Varela won not one, but two awards: best classic cocktail and best decoration. A double gold that is no coincidence, but the result of years of exploration in what he calls "liquid cuisine". For Víctor, cocktail-making is not just a technique - it is a form of expression. Far from limiting himself to following recipes, he investigates, tests, takes risks and serves each drink as if it were a work of art.

His space inside the 'chiringuito' beach bar is a small laboratory of flavours, where each cocktail tells a story. Varela looks for a unique and very exclusive container for each cocktail, creating a sort of performance of which he says: "The customers see it from afar and come looking for it; they keep taking pictures of it."

His winning creation, inspired by the colours, aromas and products of the Mediterranean Sea, is not only tasty, but also a visual spectacle. Careful details, impeccable presentation and, of course, a taste that makes any mixology lover enjoy. The ingredients of the winning recipe: Ratafia (with amarena), St Germain liqueur, white vermouth, lime juice and Fee Foam bitter.

This is just the beginning. Víctor is now preparing to represent Malaga province in the national competition, which will be held in Mallorca from 16 to 21 November. With his cocktail shaker raised and his creative spirit in top form, he is aiming high and there is no doubt that he will leave a mark on the Balearic Islands.

If you visit Torre del Mar this summer, make sure to visit not only the beach and enjoy the seafood, but to also go to Varela beach bar and try its liquid cuisine. Order the winning cocktail. You don't need to be a judge to know you're in for something special.