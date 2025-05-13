Thirteen municipalities in Malaga account for 20% of all companies in Andalucía

80% of the province's companies are in the service sector, with a predominance of commerce and the hotel and hospitality industry.

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 11:14 Compartir

Ten municipalities in Malaga account for 80% of the province's productive fabric. At the end of April, there were 59,218 companies registered with the Social Security in Malaga, according to data released by the institute of statistics and cartography of Andalucía (IECA), 47,200 of them being registered in the ten municipalities with the highest business density.

The city with the largest number of companies is, logically, the provincial capital (Malaga city), with 20,074 companies in total. To compare, there are 20,587 in the entire province of Jaén and 15,199 in Huelva. This means that 33% of all the companies in the province are located in the city of Malaga.

The second municipality in the province with the highest number of trading companies is Marbella (8,593). In distant third place is Fuengirola, with 3,170 companies, while Mijas and Velez-Málaga have a bit more than 2,700. Estepona, Torremolinos and Benalmádena also have over 2,000 companies. The other two municipalities that complete the top ten are Antequera and Ronda, with 1,378 and 1,144 companies, respectively.

Another three municipalities can be added to the abovementioned: Alhaurín de la Torre, Nerja and Rincón de la Victoria, which complete the list with more than 1,000 trading companies that have been registered by the end of April.

At the regional level, the 13 municipalities, with a total of more than 50,300 companies, represent 20% of Andalucía's productive fabric. The total number of enterprises in the region was 260,000 last month.

On top of this, these 13 towns form part of the 50 municipalities with the most companies in Andalucía. Malaga leads the ranking in terms of the number of municipalities that are included in those 50, followed by Cadiz with 11 towns and Seville with nine.

However, Seville is the city with the largest productive fabric in Andalucía (23,095), followed by Malaga (20,074). In third and fourth place are Cordoba and Granada (9,873 and 9,226, respectively), followed by Marbella, which has more productive fabric than three other provincial capitals (Almeria, Jaén and Huelva), as well as other economically important municipalities, such as El Ejido and Jerez de la Frontera.

More than half of the new companies are from Malaga

794 new companies in Malaga more than half of the 1,458 by which the Andalusian productive fabric has grown over the last 12 months

The number of Andalusian companies registered with Social Security has grown by 1,458 in the last year, to 255,243. Of these new Andalusian companies, more than half - 794, to be precise - are from Malaga, compared to 447 from Seville, 286 from Jaén and 230 from Almeria.

In percentage terms, the increase in the Andalusian business park in the last year is 0.57%, compared to 1.35% in Malaga, although in Jaén this percentage increase is slightly higher, at 1.4%.

The municipality in Malaga that have seen the highest percentage increase is Mijas (3.66%), with almost a hundred more companies. The increase in Estepona is 2.24%, which corresponds to 57 companies; the rise in Fuengirola is more than 2%, with an increase of 66; in Marbella, the increase is 1.56% or 132 companies.

Data by sector

80% of companies in the province are from the service sector, compared to the 60% that this activity represents in the Andalusian productive fabric as a whole

How are different sectors distributed across Andalucía and Malaga province? Of the nearly 60,000 companies registered with the Social Security in Malaga, more than 47,100 (almost 80%) belong to the service sector. This means that this activity is more important here than in Andalucía as a whole, where its weight is 60%. Within the service sector in the province, commerce predominates (more than 11,800 companies), followed by the hotel and catering industry, with almost 9,500 companies.

The second most important sector in Malaga is construction, which accounts for 11.7% of all companies in the province (in Andalucía it does not reach 9.5%). Meanwhile, industrial companies account for 4.4% (in the region they account for 6.3%). Finally, agricultural companies account for another 4.25% of the total (compared to 15% at the regional level).

20% of Antequera companies are from the agricultural sector

The municipalities with the biggest shares in agriculture are Antequera and Vélez-Málaga, with 20% and 14%, respectively. The same two areas are the biggest contributors to the industrial sector: 7.5% in Antequera and 5.5% in Vélez-Málaga. In Alhaurín de la Torre, industrial companies account for 7.15%, but the construction sector has even greater weight (14.6% of all companies). The municipality with the highest proportion of companies in the construction sector in Malaga is Mijas (18%), followed by Estepona (17%).

Going back to the service sector, Torremolinos leads the provincial ranking, with 91.5% of all companies (2,248 out of a total of 2,455) belonging to this area of business. Fuengirola and Benalmádena have around 87% of their companies registered in the sector; 70% in Vélez-Málaga; and 62.2% in Antequera.