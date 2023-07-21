Thieves arrested for 50 robberies along the Costa after immobilising their victims with defence spray The two gangs, which shared the same ringleader, targeted new housing developments and luxury homes and kept wealthy families under surveillance until they chose a time to strike

Police have taken down two gangs allegedly responsible for more than 50 robberies in Malaga. The gangs, which shared the same ringleader, targeted new housing developments and luxury homes and kept wealthy families under surveillance until they chose a time to strike. The crooks would allegedly immobilise occupants with defence spray and force them to reveal where they kept valuables inside the home.

The investigation started in mid-2021 after police received several complaints of assaults committed in homes in different municipalities of Malaga.

According to the information police obtained from the victims, the gangs would carry out violent assaults in the homes when the residents were present in order to obtain money and jewellery from safes or when the victims were absent from the homes, police said. They entered the homes after forcing open windows, or doors and stole valuables, cash, jewellery, high-end watches and all kinds of electronic devices such as cameras, tablets and phones.

Guardia Civil arrested eight people, while officers also searched properties in Benalmádena, Nerja and Torrox and seized large machetes, a gun, a taser device, defence sprays, and valuables stolen during the robberies.