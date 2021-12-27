These are the 17 municipalities in Malaga province that exceed a coronavirus incidence rate of 1,000 By health districts, Malaga is the one with the highest incidence rate, followed by the Axarquía and the Serranía de Ronda

The sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the increase in infections that it is bringing with it, is already very noticeable across Malaga province.

This Monday, 27 December, Malaga city exceeds a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Specifically it is 1,026.7, an increase of 286.5 compared to the last data that was published on Thursday, 23, when the rate was 740.2.

But the city of Malaga is not the only municipality in the province that exceeds the 14-day coronavirus cumulative incidence rate of 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Indeed, there are 17, in total, those that exceed that threshold, that puts them in the very high risk from Covid-19 zone.

In addition to the Malaga city (1,026.7), there are 16 other towns or villages that have an incidence rate of more than 1,000: Alcaucín (1,535.8); Casabermeja (1,350.2), Colmenar (1,437.4); Velez-Malaga (1,058.7), Cañete La Real (1,347.2); Algatocin (2,088.5); Arriate (1,004.4); Benadalid (2,145.9); Benarrabá (1,793.7); Cuevas del Becerro (2,567.3); Jubrique (1,147.2); Casarabonela (1,392.2); Montecorto (1,365.2); Serrato (1,037.3); Alhaurín de la Torre (1,046.9) and Coín (1,199.7).

As for the province, the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants has increased by 234.8 points, from 616.8 on Thursday, 23 December, to 851.6 on Monday, 27 December.

By health districts, Malaga is the one with the highest incidence rate, with 1,013.9; followed by La Axarquía, with 897.5; Serranía de Ronda (865.5); Guadalhorce Valley (800.4); Costa del Sol (708.6) and, lastly and with the lowest incidence rate, La Vega, with 633.5.