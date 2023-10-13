Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
These are the seven &#039;Treasures of Malaga&#039;, as chosen by SUR readers
TREASURES OF MALAGA

These are the seven 'Treasures of Malaga', as chosen by SUR readers

During the summer, SUR reporter Javier Almellones wrote about 50 gems in the province and now a public vote has picked the favourites

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 13 October 2023, 11:40

Locals already know that Malaga province in the Andalucía region in the south of Spain is beautiful and full of incredible landmarks and attractions, but it always sparks much debate about which are everyone's favourites.

This summer, SUR's expert on walking routes and monuments in the province, Javier Almellones, listed and wrote about the 50 best and most-interesting places to visit across the whole of the area. That list has now been narrowed down after SUR readers were asked to vote for what they believe are the seven wonders of the province.

Results of the online poll, which opened on 3 October and closed on 10 October, have now been revealed.

These are the seven 'treasures' as chosen by the voters: The gorge and 'new bridge' in Ronda, Caminito del Rey and Desfiladero de los Gaitanes (Ardales and others), Jardín Botánico de la Concepción, El Torcal de Antequera, La Alcazaba de Malaga, the Roman Theatre and, finally, the Pinsapar de la Sierra de las Nieves (Tolox, Yunquera, El Burgo, Ronda and Parauta).

These are the 'gems' that made it into the final of the SUR readers' vote:

