These are the major brand summer commercials shot in Malaga, including one from British airline easyJet San Miguel, Cruzcampo and Larios - among others - have used spectacular locations around the province to help get their advertising messages across

Malaga has welcomed a string of major brands choosing the province to shoot their summer advertisement campaigns. You only need to take a look at television and the internet to see that the peak season adverts have a local identity with scenes from Nerja to Torcal by Antequera with the latest Cruzcampo launch, the sunsets of Larios, easyJet's summer invitation to travel and San Miguel's challenge to overcome limits. The latter brewery's campaign has also captured its own philosophy on screen with one of the most striking advertising images by covering the iconic graffiti of Obey and D'Face with a mural by urban artist Belin. With the help of digital retouching, Soho looks like another world in this scene.

The sequence was filmed on the rooftop of the CAC Malaga, where the Andalusian creator, with a beer in his hand, pulls back a curtain and shows his friends his latest street creation, The Lady with the Ermine, a large-scale work that really exists but is not painted in Malaga, but on the wall of a building in the French town of Grenoble. This gigantic mural is one of the challenges that the advert invites you to make a reality under the slogan 'For those who dare', starring the actress Najwa Nimri who introduces us to people who explore the limits such as the adventurer Gotzon Mantuliz, the surfer Garazi Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Belinchón 'Belin' himself. This advertising campaign, which has just been released, was one of the most important shot in Malaga in the last year by the McCann agency, with the production companies LEE Films and We are CP.

Larios also features big stars in its latest advert for its 'Atardeceres Larios' campaign, in which Antonio Banderas appears at the Baños del Carmen. The actor from Malaga is not the only one who brings glamour and music to the seaside setting, as the ‘spot’ produced by Garlic also includes images of a concert by Antonio Carmona and the presenter Nuria Roca, while the music is a version of a catchy song sung by Marisol, 'Estando contigo'.

Another eye-catching ad recently released is easyJet's 'Get Out There', which mixes great art icons in settings all over the world, although all of them are filmed in Malaga. The Mona Lisa departing from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris was filmed at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, Rodin's 'Thinker' in a Mediterranean setting has the inimitable Manquita Malagueña behind it and Johannes Vermeer's 'The Girl with the Pearl' in a Californian setting was shot on a beach in Nerja and on the old N-340 in the Axarquía.