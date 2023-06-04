These are the Costa del Sol resorts where, from today, all shops can open their doors every Sunday throughout summer In areas that are declared ‘areas of high tourist influx’ by the Junta de Andalucía, large stores can serve the public a total of 20 extra days during the peak holiday period

Isabel Méndez Malaga

Summer will also be synonymous with the high season for the commercial sector on the Costa del Sol. Because from this weekend the large stores can choose to open every Sunday and public holiday of the summer period in resorts designated ‘areas of high tourist influx’.

Therefore, until 24 September (included) it will be possible to go shopping in Malaga city and a good part of the Costa del Sol every single day, without interruption.

The resorts declared ‘areas of high tourist influx’ (ZGAT) are Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Torremolinos and Rincón de la Victoria, which together with the main shopping centres of the Costa del Sol will be able to serve the public this summer an additional 20 days.

Specifically, the dates are 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th June; 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 July; August 6, 13, 15 (festival of the Assumption), 19 (local holiday in Malaga city), 20 and 27 August and in September on the Sundays of 3, 8 (local holiday in Malaga city), 10, 17 and 24.

According to the calendar approved by the Junta de Andalucía for this year, businesses can open an extra 16 Sundays and public holidays in summer 2023.

The shopping centres benefitting from the activation of the ZGAT in Malaga are Larios Centro, Malaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Malaga Nostrum. In summer, large stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Conforama, and Verdecora can also serve the public.

In the province, it will include the shopping centres of Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio ( Vélez-Málaga) and CostasolCentro Shopping Centre (Torremolinos).

For their part, commercial premises with a retail area of ​​less than 300 square metres in the region have the option to choose whether or not to raise the shutters on Sundays and holidays.