Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo.
These are the beaches on the Costa del Sol where jellyfish have been sighted this Wednesday

These are the beaches on the Costa del Sol where jellyfish have been sighted this Wednesday

After their reappearance on the Costa earlier this week, the presence of these invertebrates has been detected in several areas

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 12:38

Compartir

Several beaches on the Costa del Sol have started this Wednesday with jellyfish in their waters. After their presence was detected yesterday, Tuesday, these invertebrates have been sighted again in different areas of the Malaga coastline, with more in Mijas and Marbella. The app Infomedusas (updated at 11am) reports a medium level of jellyfish presence on the following beaches

Malaga city

Guadalmar.

Marbella

Calahonda, Artola, Las Cañas, La Chapas, La Víbora, Real de Zaragoza, Pinomar, Costa Bella, El Alicate, Los Monteros, La Adelfa, Realejo, Río Real, El Pinillo, El Cable and La Venus.

Mijas

Peñón del Cura, El Faro, Las Doradas, La Cala, la Butibamba, El Bombo, Rocas de Mar, Riviera, Calahonda, Alhamar, Royal Beach and Luna.

Torrox

Ferrara.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Owner of a boat stranded on Costa del Sol beach has three days to remove it
  2. 2 Nerja orders closure of popular river beauty spot
  3. 3 Woman arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications at her home in La Cala de Mijas
  4. 4 Axarquía water company publishes times of cuts to supply
  5. 5 Cleanup operation makes progress after oil spill off Gibraltar
  6. 6 UK driving licence holders reminded to exchange their permit before 15 September cut-off
  7. 7 Axarquía town gives out free ashtrays in bid to keep beaches clean
  8. 8 Malaga CF coach focused on new recruits despite win in showpiece preseason trophy
  9. 9 Federico Martín Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, has died

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad