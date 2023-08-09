These are the beaches on the Costa del Sol where jellyfish have been sighted this Wednesday After their reappearance on the Costa earlier this week, the presence of these invertebrates has been detected in several areas

Several beaches on the Costa del Sol have started this Wednesday with jellyfish in their waters. After their presence was detected yesterday, Tuesday, these invertebrates have been sighted again in different areas of the Malaga coastline, with more in Mijas and Marbella. The app Infomedusas (updated at 11am) reports a medium level of jellyfish presence on the following beaches

Malaga city

Guadalmar.

Marbella

Calahonda, Artola, Las Cañas, La Chapas, La Víbora, Real de Zaragoza, Pinomar, Costa Bella, El Alicate, Los Monteros, La Adelfa, Realejo, Río Real, El Pinillo, El Cable and La Venus.

Mijas

Peñón del Cura, El Faro, Las Doradas, La Cala, la Butibamba, El Bombo, Rocas de Mar, Riviera, Calahonda, Alhamar, Royal Beach and Luna.

Torrox

Ferrara.