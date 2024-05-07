These are the 50 beaches, marinas and tourist boats on the Costa del Sol that will fly the blue flag this summer

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 14:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Andalucía region in the south of Spain has obtained 156 blue flags for its beaches, marinas and tourist boats in 2024, eight more than the previous year, a figure which is the second best only behind the Valencian region, with 159, according to the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac).

In the case of Malaga and the Costa del Sol, the province has achieved 50 awards, of which 41 correspond to beaches, six to marinas and another six to sustainable vessels. This is three more flags than last year.

The beaches that have obtained the award are in Algarrobo (Algarrobo Costa), Benalmádena (Fuente de la Salud, Torrebermeja-Santa, Ana; Casares (Ancha); Fuengirola (Boliches-Gaviotas, Carvajal and Castillo); Málaga (Caleta, El Dedo, El Palo, La Malagueta, Misericordia, Pedregalejo and San Andrés); Manilva (Sabinillas); Marbella (Cabopino, Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, La Fontanilla, Nagüeles, Puerto Banús-Levante, San Pedro de Alcántara, Guadalmina and Venus-Bajadilla); Mijas (Calahonda-Royal Beach - La Luna, El Bombo, El Chaparral and La Cala); Nerja (Burriana, Maro, Playazo - Chucho and Torrecilla); Torremolinos (El Bajondillo, Los Álamos and Playamar); Torrox (El Morche and Ferrara); Vélez-Málaga (Benajarafe, La Caleta Paseo and Torre del Mar).

As for marinas, Puerto Marina in Benalmádena, Caleta de Vélez, Estepona, La Duquesa (Manilva), Marbella and Puerto Banús have achieved the blue certificate.

Lifeguards in Malaga

Likewise, the lifeguard services of the city of Malaga have been recognised along with those of San Fernando (Cadiz) and Teulada (Alicante).

In 2024, some 638 beaches in Spain have been awarded the blue flag (11 more than last year) spread across 247 municipalities. Some eight beaches have received it for the first time and 33 have regained it. 91% of the aspiring beaches have been awarded the distinction. The most frequent reason for not achieving it is not reaching the excellent bathing water quality of the beach. The second reason is non-compliance with the Coastal Law, due to overcrowding or the presence of unauthorised facilities on the beaches.

The blue flag programme also promotes the sanitary control of inland bathing waters and 19 have achieved this award in 2024 (two more than last year). However, none of Malaga province's reservoirs have achieved it this time.

The Valencian region continues to collect the highest number of blue flags in Spain with 159 (six more than last year), followed by Andalucía with 156 (eight more than last year), Galicia with 125 (same as last year) and Catalonia with 118 (two fewer than last year).

Seven municipalities and their corresponding beaches have held the blue flag since the programme began in 1987, without interruption, for 38 consecutive years, although none of them are in Malaga province. They are Alcalá de Xivert (El Carregador beach), Alicante (Sant Joan beach), Calpe (La Fossa beach), Campello (Carrer la Mar beach), Cullera (Sant Antoni beach), Gandía (Nord beach) and Oleiros (Bastiagueiro beach).