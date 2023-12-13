The young friends from Malaga whose holiday home management company has quickly taken off

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 14:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

In August last year at just 22 years old, Alvaro Rubio, an engineering student from the University of Malaga, and Jesus Cuberos, a real estate professional, embarked on a business venture that in just twelve months has become an impressive reality.

In one year the pair went from zero to generating one million euros for HolidaysForU, a company that specialises in the management of holiday homes. They help clients get maximum profitability, and manage the administration involved in maintaining a holiday home with innovative technologies.

Rubio and Cuberos, started out as friends of Los Olivos school when they were six years old, and now manage 60 holiday homes. "The companies with a bigger reputation are managing a hundred or more properties, but have a history of ten years in business," they pointed out.

It all began with Cuberos' father's summer house, where they made their first contact in a market they were unfamiliar with. They discovered gaps in the sector and looked for technological solutions to fill them until they realised there was an opportunity to do it themselves by combining Cuberos' experience in the real estate sector with Rubio's training in industrial organisation engineering.

Keys to success

Word of mouth was the initial key which helped them add the apartments to manage on the HolidaysForU portal in just 12 months. In that period, they also took on 10 workers and generated one million euros. "We overcame our youth and lack of experience in a highly competitive market with tenacity and by tackling adversity with tireless dedication," they pointed out.

The pair have relied on technology and innovation, Rubio added. HolidaysForU, already a member of the Andalusian tourist housing association (AVVAPro), offers tourists direct contact with the team to organise their trips, including free cancellations and the best price guaranteed by omitting platform fees.

They also said that the owners of the properties they manage are not big investors, but families who grab some extra cash with the second residence. "The owner feels totally free and can establish house rules that customers have to accept before staying. We guarantee the hosts against damages to their home by covering expenses and we adapt to the form of payment that most interests them, to the type of guests they want to enter their accommodation and without registering on any site you will be visible in more than twenty portals," they said.

On their HolidaysForU website, they list comprehensive services ranging from decorative advice, guest management, professional cleaning, profitability optimisation, maintenance and more. "We closely monitor demand in the area and, with a creative touch, create rates and promotions that make your property stand out," they said.

But Rubio and Cuberos are not stopping there. "The formula for success has been word of mouth, a portal and a simple application that allows owners to easily see their income and occupancy and even continue to enjoy their homes by blocking out the period where they want it for themselves," they pointed out.

The formula for success is clear to them: "innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technology in the sector. We understand that property owners don't always have the time to understand the market, set competitive rates, ensure exceptional guest experiences and provide around-the-clock support. HolidaysForU has become a one-stop solution that simplifies all of these aspects for holiday home owners."