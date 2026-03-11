Malaga child abuse: woman gathers strength to report past sexual abuse upon finding out she's pregnant

Carmen with her family and lawyer in front of the courthouse in Malaga.

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 15:39

Carmen finally saw her uncle in the court in Malaga on Tuesday, 10 March, 24 years after he allegedly started to sexually abuse her. Back in 2002, she was only nine years old.

Her age at the time and later the fear that the truth would destroy her family's relationships prevented her from reporting her abuser. When she found out she was pregnant with a baby girl, however, she decided that enough was enough. "We have to speak out. Silence only helps the aggressor," she said after the trial on Tuesday, addressing all the victims of sexual abuse.

As SUR reported earlier, Carmen's uncle is facing between ten and 15 years in prison, as requested by the public and the private prosecution respectively. The public prosecution has also asked that he compensate the victim 50,000 euros for moral damages. Carmen, however, has refused to accept the money. "I don't want his money, I want justice," she said.

Her uncle denied any allegations in the court, which reflects the "very difficult" journey and emotional turmoil Carmen has been through. Along the way, she has lost relationships with people who didn't believe her. She doesn't regret coming forward, however, and she has the support of her close family. The thought of her three daughters has kept her going.

The abuse allegedly started in 2002 and went on for months. According to the accusation, nine-year-old Carmen used to go to the defendant's home to play with a cousin. The man would allegedly take advantage of their close family relationship and his physical superiority to carry out the assaults.

Carmen filed the complaint just months before the statute of limitations expired. The Covid-19 pandemic hit in the middle of the proceedings. Surrounded by her family and lawyer on Tuesday, however, Carmen said that she was already feeling like a winner, even before knowing the verdict.

"I'm closing this chapter today and my life is starting to make sense again," she stated after months of doubting her decision to take the matter to court.

Now, her wish is not only for justice but also that other people in the same situation break their silence and heal. "Don't be ashamed. We must fight for the self-respect we feel was taken away from us. You are not alone," she said.

According to Carmen's lawyer, regardless of the court ruling, the most important thing is that the victim will not have to relive the trauma. "Regardless of what happens, she will no longer have to testify and recount what she went through. That is why we knew that a chapter was closing today," he stated.

What's left now is for the provincial court of Malaga to determine whether her uncle is guilty.

Where to go for help

In cases of child abuse, there are several organisations to turn to for help.

- Asociación Redime on Calle de la Sierra de Gata 20, Churriana (Malaga); 603 78 39 24

- Asociación Con.ciencia on Calle Maestranza 8 (Malaga); 635 33 17 02

- Asociación ALAS (Adolescencia Libre de Agresión Sexual) in Benalmádena; assists minors who are victims of sexual crimes and their families; 642 507 554

If you wish to report a case of child abuse, you can contact the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the Guardia Civil on 062.