Rain set to fall in Malaga province and along Costa del Sol for most of the week

The rain will continue to fall for most of this week in the province of Malaga. Aemet (Spain's state meteorological agency) forecasts a new storm and downpours at least until Friday.

The yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and Ronda will remain active until midnight today. Accumulations of up to 15mm in one hour and 40mm throughout the day are expected. There is also a warning for coastal phenomena, although with a low probability, of south-westerly winds with intervals of 50 to 60km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres.

Tuesday 11 March will also see rain, although with less intensity. However, according to Jesús Riesco, director of the meteorological centre, the Axarquia area will experience heavier rainfall.

Transition day

The sun will come back out on Wednesday 12 March, accompanied by only a few minor showers after the departure of storm Jana on Tuesday. Therefore, Wednesday can be interpreted as a "transition day".

However, it will be too early to put away the umbrellas. Aemet expects another moderate and even locally heavy rainfall in the province, due to the presence of a new Atlantic storm that will be in full force on Thursday and to a lesser extent on Friday.

Over the weekend, the clouds will give way and the usual Malaga weather will return, with fewer clouds and maximum temperatures closer to 20C. Once again, however, Riesco said that another storm might arrive in the province next week, although it is too early to make precise predictions.

Why has there been so much rain lately?

Riesco explained that the reason for the first 'Dana' (cold drop) more than a week ago and the current sequence of storms can be traced to the Azores anticyclone. The phenomenon, which usually prevents the passage of such air masses through our latitudes, "has disappeared and opened the flow for the 'danas' and the storms".

This March has been one of the wettest in the historical series. Just today, 10 March, the rain gauge at Malaga Airport has already recorded no less than 136mm, compared to the historical average of 66mm. The month has only just begun.