Malaga's provincial authority and Unicaja Foundation join forces to repopulate Sierra de las Nieves with Spanish fir trees

Malaga's provincial authority and the Unicaja Foundation will plant Spanish firs (abies pinsapo) on 16 November in the Las Morenas area, within the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. This initiative stems from an agreement for this tree-planting event to be part of the province-wide programme 'Ruta viva' ['living trail'], which includes guided visits to nurseries in Benamocarra and Yunquera, workshops and planting days. This project, which is being carried out with the Junta de Andalucía and Yunquera town council in tow, will allow for the planting of 140 two-year-old pinsapo saplings.

Cristóbal Ortega, vice-president in charge of infrastructure and sustainable land use at Malaga's Diputación, explains that expert forecasts as to the future for the Spanish fir by the IPCC (intergovernmental panel on climate change) indicate that this species is likely to retreat to habitats that compensate for the humidity and temperature problems caused by global warming. "With this planting, we want to strengthen and expand the existing Spanish fir forest so these trees are better able to withstand the effects of climate change."

"This initiative reflects the Unicaja Foundation's commitment to protecting Andalucía's natural heritage and promoting sustainable values among its people. It allows us to join forces in conservation of the Spanish fir, an emblematic species of our region, and to strengthen environmental education as an essential tool to guarantee the future of our ecosystems," adds Manuel Dorado, head of environment and related outreach at the Unicaja Foundation.

Volunteering to save the Spanish fir

The day will begin at the Sierra de las Nieves nursery with an interactive presentation explaining the biology of the Spanish fir from seed to adulthood. Afterwards, participants will carry out various tasks, including working with seeds, preparing seed-trays, potting some cuttings and thinning out seedlings.

There's still time to sign up as a volunteer in this educational and environmental day

Once this activity is complete, a 1.8-kilometre interpretive walk will lead volunteers to the planting area, during which the climatology and other aspects related to this particular national park will be explained. These 140 young trees will be planted in the Las Moreras area, along with 30 other plants belonging to the canopy of native trees that best match with the pinsapo: ten Montpellier maples (acer monspesulanus), ten whitebeams (sorbus aria) and ten common hawthorns (crataegus monogyna). The planting will be done with stakes and protective covers, placing the saplings into holes measuring 40x40x40cm. To conclude, participants will retrace their steps on the return walk, followed by a presentation on the local vegetation.

The planting day will be attended by volunteers from Malaga city and the municipality of Yunquera, as well as some participants from the Unicaja Foundation's volunteer club. The provincial authority is providing a coach to transport the volunteers to the Sierra de las Nieves. Those who wish to participate altruistically and free of charge in this planting day can register at this link to be added to the waiting-list.