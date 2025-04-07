Price of housing displaces drought crisis as main concern in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 14:59 Compartir

Housing prices are a now bigger concern for Malaga province residents than the drought crisis. This is one of the main takeaways of the Barómetro de la Fundación Madeca 2025 - an annual sociological study that gathers public opinion data and provides insight into people's perceptions of the situation in the province. Its conclusions are very significant and help to understand the main demands.

The study was carried out among 2,400 people in all of Malaga's districts, with the exception of Malaga city.

According to the study, 39% of the people in the province hold that housing is the main problem in the province at the moment, compared to last year when only 12.4% of people surveyed believed it to be a great concern. The 2024 study revealed the drought crisis as the main pain point.

However, the proportion of people concerned about property purchase prices is significantly higher than that of those who worry about the price of renting, which stands at 9.5%.

Regarding the main obstacle to accessing housing, 28% point to the high price of rents, followed by proliferation of tourist housing, job insecurity, financing problems and insufficient supply.

"The people of Malaga perceive the seriousness of the problem, even if it does not affect them personally," said president of the provincial authority Francisco Salado. His statement is supported by the fact that 76% of those surveyed say that they own their home, with or without a mortgage, and 14.3% already live in rented accommodation.

Residents were also asked about which measures they believe could alleviate the housing tension: 22% pointed to the construction of more public housing, 17% to limiting tourist housing, 16% to freeing up land for construction and 11% to giving more aid for purchase.

In addition, frequently repeated demands, such as to end squatting, to provide greater legal certainty and protection for landlords and tenants, to change the Housing Law and to reduce taxes, appeared among the answers.

According to citizens, the authority responsible for providing a solution to the housing crisis should be the central government (52%), followed by the Junta de Andalucía (21.5%), their local council (10.6%) and the provincial authority (2.5%).

Other problems in Malaga

The concerns that follow access to housing, at some distance behind, are: unemployment (7.4%), health (7%) and mobility and public transport (4.6%).

As can be seen, mobility and public transport are considered the fourth biggest problem in the province, after housing, unemployment and health. Of those surveyed, 64% use private vehicles to get to work and almost 70% say they would use public transport if they could. By districts, those who are most likely to give up their car would be those in Sierra de las Nieves (75%), Guadalteba (75%) and Valle del Guadalhorce (74.3%).

Coastal train

As solutions to transport issues, those surveyed called for the extension of the Cercanías commuter train line to Algeciras (42.3%), the release of the AP-7 motorway toll (31%), the extension and reinforcement of bus lines (29%), the extension of the A-7 motorway to the Rincón de la Victoria bypass (from Vélez-Málaga to El Palo, 13.5%) and the extension of the Guadalhorce motorway (A-357). Residents asked for more resources to be allocated to infrastructure and public works (32%), to mobility improvements (18%) and to the promotion of entrepreneurship (18%).

Tourism

Regarding tourism, people in general consider it to be the sector with the greatest projection and future in the province (52%), followed by technology (25%) and, further away, construction (10%) and commerce (6%).

Six out of ten respondents are in favour or very much in favour of tourists paying a tax and, of these, 90% justify it on the grounds that this would contribute to the maintenance of the province, but 35% are against it, either because they are not in favour of more taxes in general or because they believe that fewer tourists would come.

"The entire metropolitan area of Malaga is undergoing exceptional growth, and it is essential to articulate and foresee the mobility needs of the province, which in a few years will exceed two million inhabitants and will become the most populated in Andalusia," said Salado.

"The demands made by the people of Malaga are essential to harmonise population growth with an optimum quality of life and with the economic and business activity of the province, which translates into job and wealth creation."

In conclusion, 76% of Malaga residents consider the current situation in the province to be good or very good - an optimistic view that represents an increase of four points compared to last year. The residents of Nororma and Sierra de las Nieves are the ones who rate it best, followed by those of the western Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley. There is also confidence in the future, despite international turbulence: 37% say the province is better off than two years ago and 10% say it is much better off; while 47% expect it to be even better off in two years' time.