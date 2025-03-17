Toll charges dropped on Las Pedrizas motorway in Malaga due to A-45 landslide

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 10:56 Compartir

The road network across Malaga province has suffered the consequences of the torrential rains from the past few weeks, which includes serious landslides on the key A-45 and A-397 main roads. This has resulted in the temporary closure of roads and the diversion of traffic to other routes. It has also led to Spain's Ministry of Transport taking unprecedented measures such as the lifting of the toll on the AP-46 motorway (Las Pedrizas), where the traffic from the closed lane of the A-45 motorway will be transferred.

For the first time in history, drivers won't have to pay to use the toll road. For now, the measure will last until midday on Friday 21 March, with the possibility of extension depending on the progress of the work that is under way on the A-45.

As expected, the usual Monday traffic on the AP-46 is heavier. However, the figures are still not surprisingly high.

Historic decision

The AP-46 motorway was opened on 28 October 2011, as an alternative long-distance route, especially to connect the Alto de Las Pedrizas to the city of Malaga and the Costa del Sol and alleviate the traffic jams on the A-45, especially during the high tourist season. This is the first time in its almost 14-year history that the road is open free of charge.

Something similar would be the lifting of the toll barriers of the AP-7 motorway. However, this type of measure is extremely unusual, as it is applied directly by the Ministry of Transport, which will then have to compensate the concessionary company for the vehicles that will have used the toll free of charge during this period of grace.

In addition, since last weekend, the Ministry of Transport has been carrying out emergency work to stabilise the landslide on the A-45 through Casabermeja, which was damaged by heavy rainfall at the 128.900 kilometre. This resulted in damage to the right lane of the carriageway in the direction to Cordoba.

At the moment, cars heading towards Malaga are being diverted through a temporary lane shift between the 128.3 and 129.15 kilometre points. This means that traffic heading towards Malaga is now operating in both directions along that stretch, allowing repair work to be carried out safely.

It is expected that the cut will last until 2pm on 21 March, provided that "everything goes without issues".