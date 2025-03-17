Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of traffic on the Las Pedrizas toll motorway. Ñito Salas
Toll charges dropped on Las Pedrizas motorway in Malaga due to A-45 landslide
Traffic

Toll charges dropped on Las Pedrizas motorway in Malaga due to A-45 landslide

It is the first time in history that Spain's Ministry of Transport has taken the decision to remove the toll to alleviate traffic on the old road

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 17 March 2025, 10:56

The road network across Malaga province has suffered the consequences of the torrential rains from the past few weeks, which includes serious landslides on the key A-45 and A-397 main roads. This has resulted in the temporary closure of roads and the diversion of traffic to other routes. It has also led to Spain's Ministry of Transport taking unprecedented measures such as the lifting of the toll on the AP-46 motorway (Las Pedrizas), where the traffic from the closed lane of the A-45 motorway will be transferred.

For the first time in history, drivers won't have to pay to use the toll road. For now, the measure will last until midday on Friday 21 March, with the possibility of extension depending on the progress of the work that is under way on the A-45.

The lifting of the toll barriers on the AP-46 motorway will initially last until midday on Friday.

As expected, the usual Monday traffic on the AP-46 is heavier. However, the figures are still not surprisingly high.

Historic decision

The AP-46 motorway was opened on 28 October 2011, as an alternative long-distance route, especially to connect the Alto de Las Pedrizas to the city of Malaga and the Costa del Sol and alleviate the traffic jams on the A-45, especially during the high tourist season. This is the first time in its almost 14-year history that the road is open free of charge.

Something similar would be the lifting of the toll barriers of the AP-7 motorway. However, this type of measure is extremely unusual, as it is applied directly by the Ministry of Transport, which will then have to compensate the concessionary company for the vehicles that will have used the toll free of charge during this period of grace.

In addition, since last weekend, the Ministry of Transport has been carrying out emergency work to stabilise the landslide on the A-45 through Casabermeja, which was damaged by heavy rainfall at the 128.900 kilometre. This resulted in damage to the right lane of the carriageway in the direction to Cordoba.

At the moment, cars heading towards Malaga are being diverted through a temporary lane shift between the 128.3 and 129.15 kilometre points. This means that traffic heading towards Malaga is now operating in both directions along that stretch, allowing repair work to be carried out safely.

It is expected that the cut will last until 2pm on 21 March, provided that "everything goes without issues".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow
  5. 5 From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella
  6. 6 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  7. 7 The Lorings: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  8. 8 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  9. 9 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  10. 10 The value of a road

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Toll charges dropped on Las Pedrizas motorway in Malaga due to A-45 landslide