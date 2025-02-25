Number of work-related accidents in Malaga province remains above 18,000

Cristina Vallejo Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 15:26 Compartir

Malaga province registered 18,136 work-related accidents over the course of 2024 - a slight decrease of 0.2% since 2023 (18,175). What is concerning, however, is that the figure remained above 18,000 cases for two consecutive years. In 2022, the number was 17,751 and in 2021 it did not reach 16,000.

According to government statistics, the figure at a national level rose by 0.13%, from 539,584 in 2023 to 540,314 in 2024.

20 fatal accidents in 2024 in Malaga: 16 took place during the working day, while four occurred 'in itinere'

The statistics count the incidents that occurred during the working day and resulted in sick leave. The report also specifies how the events are considered. The slight drop in the number of accidents in Malaga is due to the decrease in the most common ones, those of a minor nature, which fell from 17,979 to 17,939 between 2023 and 2024. However, the number of serious accidents remained unchanged, standing at 181, while the number of fatalities rose from 15 to 16.

Most of those injured, 17,143, were employees (compared with 17,142 in 2023), compared with 993 self-employed (compared with 1,033 a year earlier).

Meanwhile, all types of accidents increased in Spain as a whole: minor accidents went from 535,244 to 535,902; serious accidents rose from 3,759 to 3,766; and those resulting in worker death jumped from 581 to 646.

In Andalucía, the number of accidents that took place during the working day was 89,517, which also represents a slight decrease of 0.16% compared to 2023. However, as in the case of Malaga province, although a decrease was recorded in the incidents of minor nature category (from 88,721 to 88,561), serious accidents increased from 848 to 856 and fatal accidents rose from 94 to 100.

128 fatalities in Andalucía in 2024 This is twelve more than in 2023. In Spain, the number of lives lost at work last year was 796, compared to 721 in 2023.

To all these figures must be added the accidents occurring 'in itinere', i.e. those occurring on the commute to and from work. Last year, Malaga province recorded 3,911 such cases, which also shows a slight decrease (-1.25%) compared to the previous year, when there were 3,961 accidents. In this case there was a reduction in both minor accidents (from 3,879 to 3,835) and serious accidents (from 80 to 72). However, fatal accidents in this category rose from two in 2023 to four in 2024.

Nationally, the number of 'in itinere' accidents rose by more than 3% last year, to almost 88,000, with an increase in both minor and serious accidents, as well as fatalities, which totalled 150 throughout Spain, compared to 140 in 2023. Of these deaths, 28 happened in Andalucía, compared to 22 in 2023.

Total number of fatalities

In total, the number of fatal accidents that took place last year in the province of Malaga was 20, which represents an increase of 17% compared to the 17 deaths on the job or 'in itinere' that occurred in 2023. In Spain, the increase in the number of accidents resulting in death for the worker was 10% last year, totalling 800 fatalities.

The official statistics also report on the economic sectors and activities where occupational accidents are most common. The largest portion of the 18,136 accidents in Malaga province, i.e. 21.5% (or one in five), occurred in the construction sector. In second place was the hotel and catering sector, with almost 2,900 accidents (16% of the total). The third sector with the highest incidence of accidents was the wholesale and retail industry, with 2,348 accidents (13% of the total). These three sectors accounted for half of all accidents at work in Malaga last year. It should also be taken into consideration that last year there were more than 2,000 accidents at work in administrative activities and auxiliary services; more than 1,300 in the transport and storage sector; as well as more than 1,200 in the manufacturing industry, as well as in the health and social services.

96,463 accidents in Spain in the manufacturing sector This is the activity with the highest accident rate in the country, as opposed to Malaga, where construction leads statistics.

Malaga's figures differ from those for Spain as a whole. At a national level, the sector with the highest number of work-related accidents is the manufacturing industry, with 96,463 accidents out of the total of just over 540,300 in 2024 (18%). Then comes construction, with around 81,700 accidents at work, 15% of the total. In third place is retail, with 71,780 incidents, 13.3% of the total. In fourth place comes the auxiliary services sector, with 56,372 accidents last year, ahead of the hotel and catering industry (53,620).

The study also reports on the types of work-related accidents. Of the 540,314 accidents in the country, the main cause for more than 136,000 of them is attributed to "body movements involving or resulting from physical effort". Another 103,000 are due to movements of the body without added physical effort - such as being trapped, being dragged or stepping on a sharp object, among others. Last but not least, 102,000 of accidents were caused by falls. Most of the incidents result in dislocations, sprains or strains (almost 222,000 cases).

In terms of age, the 45-49 age group accounts for more than 81,700 accidents, followed by the 40-44 group (74,564). In terms of gender, work-related accidents affect more men (381,119) than women (159,195).