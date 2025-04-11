Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nicole Wallace, in a scene shot in Marbella for the final instalment in this trilogy: Our Fault. SUR
Third and final instalment of Amazon Prime Video&#039;s most-watched film is shot on the Costa
Film and TV

Third and final instalment of Amazon Prime Video's most-watched film is shot on the Costa

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, it will be the streaming platform's major release this autumn

Paco Griñán

Paco Griñán

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 19:32

The most-watched film last year worldwide on Prime Video - Amazon's streaming platform - was a Spanish production and was shot in Malaga. It was called 'Culpa Tuya' (Your Fault, the sequel to My Fault) and its formula for success mixed teen drama and romance with high-end car-racing. That second adaptation of Mercedes Ron's saga of 'guilty' novels (My/Your/Our Fault) was an unexpected worldwide success, a move that the platform hopes to repeat with the third and final instalment of the saga starring Nicole Wallace (best known for starring in Skam, also Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Tomorrow Is Today, Hit). So, 'Culpa Nuestra' - Our Fault - will be the multinational's big bet for success this autumn with a simultaneous premiere in 240 countries. Moreover, Marbella and the Costa del Sol are once again the backdrop to this saga.

Puerto Banús, in one of the stills from the trailer for the new installment of the Prime Video saga. SUR

The Malaga locations, with Puerto Banus at the forefront, can already be seen in the trailer that Prime Video has just released upon announcing the premiere of this popular tale that will screen its third and final instalment in October. Behind this mass phenomenon is filmmaker Álex de la Iglesia (30 Coins, The Bar) and actress Carolina Bang (The Last Circus), who, with their production company Pokeepsie Films, have completed a franchise that has wowed the world's younger, film-watching audiences with My Fault, followed by the record-breaking, most-watched film when launched on Prime of Your Fault.

In Our Fault, the couple formed by Nicole Wallace - with more than eight million followers on Instagram - and Gabriel Guevara give life for the last time to the characters of Noah and Nick, who are still (spoiler alert) broken up from the previous instalment. A wedding brings about a reunion of these two, although the tension between them continues due to Nick's inability to forgive 'Freckles' - the affectionate nickname he coined previously for Noah. Love and resentment are the ingredients of the final outcome for these young, starcrossed lovers, who once again place themselves in the capable hands and direction of Domingo González, the man responsible for the two previous instalments.

The rest of the cast also includes the actors who gave life to the secondary characters in this drama, such as the girl's manipulative parents, played by Marta Hazas (Better Days) and Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), and Nick's troubled mother, Goya Toledo (Love's a Bitch), as well as Víctor Varona (Secrets of Summer), Gabriela Andrada (Los Protegidos: ADN), Álex Béjar (Élite), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos), Felipe Londoño (Wrong Side of the Tracks) and Eva Ruiz, plus the addition of Fran Morcillo (The House of Paper).

