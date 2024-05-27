Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
These are precise locations of all 54 DGT speed cameras on the roads of Malaga and the Costa de Sol
Road safety

These are precise locations of all 54 DGT speed cameras on the roads of Malaga and the Costa de Sol

Seven of the 50 fixed Directorate-General for Traffic devices which generate the highest number of speeding fines in Spain are located on the province's roads

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 27 May 2024, 14:57

Compartir

Over the years, Span's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has increased the number of speed cameras on Spanish roads to ensure motorists are driving more safely.

While in 2005 there were around 90 in operation, today there are more than 400, which, according to the DGT, are having a positive impact on accident rates across the country.

In Malaga province, there are a total of 54 fixed speed cameras installed on 28 roads of the interurban network, as shown in the list published on the DGT's website, which was updated in April.

These are the locations of cameras on roads in Malaga province:

These are the locations of cameras on roads in Spain:

According to the records of previous years, seven of the 50 fixed DGT speed cameras which generate the highest number of fines in Spain are located on Malaga province's roads. The radar located on the eastern ring road of the city (A-7) between the Cerrado de Calderón and El Palo exits was then the most active in the province and the fourth in the country, with 47,764 vehicles caught.

Nationally, at the top of the list of those with the most fines are the two on the Jerez-Los Barrios motorway (A-381) with 79,258 and 68,321 fines, respectively. In third position is one on the A-7 as it passes through the province of Valencia.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Marbella prepares Nagüeles quarry for arrival of top names on music scene
  2. 2 'Some kids won't know The Drifters, but they'll know the songs'
  3. 3 Tivoli celebrates 52 years, remembering its glorious past and looking towards an uncertain future
  4. 4 Serial killer from 80s detained over 2022 death on the Costa del Sol after detailed family tree search
  5. 5

    Just in case
  6. 6 New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year
  7. 7 Don't be shy, this is how to avoid being lonely
  8. 8 Historic burial ground in Malaga restores tombs and improves gardens to attract more visitors
  9. 9 Rural doctors in Spain: a more human side to the medics who treat us
  10. 10

    Drones in Malaga skies

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad