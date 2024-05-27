These are precise locations of all 54 DGT speed cameras on the roads of Malaga and the Costa de Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 27 May 2024, 14:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Over the years, Span's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has increased the number of speed cameras on Spanish roads to ensure motorists are driving more safely.

While in 2005 there were around 90 in operation, today there are more than 400, which, according to the DGT, are having a positive impact on accident rates across the country.

In Malaga province, there are a total of 54 fixed speed cameras installed on 28 roads of the interurban network, as shown in the list published on the DGT's website, which was updated in April.

These are the locations of cameras on roads in Malaga province:

These are the locations of cameras on roads in Spain:

According to the records of previous years, seven of the 50 fixed DGT speed cameras which generate the highest number of fines in Spain are located on Malaga province's roads. The radar located on the eastern ring road of the city (A-7) between the Cerrado de Calderón and El Palo exits was then the most active in the province and the fourth in the country, with 47,764 vehicles caught.

Nationally, at the top of the list of those with the most fines are the two on the Jerez-Los Barrios motorway (A-381) with 79,258 and 68,321 fines, respectively. In third position is one on the A-7 as it passes through the province of Valencia.