The healthcare sector, a key part of quality of life and care standards in Malaga

The health sector in Malaga reflects the same diversity and strength that characterise the area’s business sectors. The province combines the public infrastructures and services of the Andalusian Health Service with leading private sector entities, hosting some of the most distinguished healthcare centres in various national rankings.

In fact, the strength of the healthcare sector is vital in maintaining the quality of life in the province. That’s because within Malaga’s healthcare ecosystem, there are primary care centres and both public and private hospitals alongside specialised clinics, physiotherapy services, nutrition, aesthetics and occupational risk prevention.

Overall over the last 10 years, the presence of private healthcare has seen notable growth in Malaga. During that decade, the percentage of people in Malaga with private health insurance has risen from 12% to 30%, now exceeding half a million insured individuals, according to data from the Business Association of Insurance (the employers’ group Unespa).

The Andalusian province with the most private doctors

Furthermore, according to the 2022 Statistical Data on the Medical Population report from the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations (CACM), Malaga is the Andalusian province with the highest number of doctors linked to the private healthcare sector: 3,068 professionals. This figure highlights the strength of Malaga’s private healthcare sector.

The quality of its professionals, shorter waiting times for medical appointments and the breadth and variety of services are some of the common reasons why people in Malaga choose private healthcare.

Some of the best hospitals in Spain

In various rankings that measure the quality of private healthcare centres in the country, hospitals in Malaga often hold prominent positions. In the ranking of private healthcare centres compiled by Merco’s Healthcare Reputation Monitor (MRS), Malaga hospitals occupy leading spots.

Vithas Xanit Internacional hospital in Benalmádena became the highest-ranking private hospital complex in the province of Malaga in the latest MRS edition, placing 25th nationally. It has also been recognised among the best hospitals in the world according to the prestigious annual ranking by the American magazine Newsweek, in collaboration with the international data research firm Statista Inc. This makes the Benalmádena hospital a three-time consecutive honoree (2023, 2024 and 2025), consolidating its status as a benchmark in the healthcare sector.

The most recent list has also been a major boost for HM Hospitales: HM Málaga hospital ranks 43rd and HM Santa Elena International Hospital in Torremolinos (Malaga) is 53rd, both appearing for the first time in the ranking.

The Quirónsalud hospitals in the province also enjoy national prestige: Quirónsalud Malaga (47) and Quirónsalud Marbella (62) are among the top 100 hospitals with the best reputation in Spain, according to Merco’s Corporate Reputation Business Monitor.

Hospitals in the province also maintain strong ties with the academic field. In this respect, HLA El Ángel became the first private centre in Malaga and the second in Andalucía to be accredited as a university hospital by the Health and Consumer Affairs ministry of the Andalusian regional government.