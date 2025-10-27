First heavy rain of autumn in Malaga province is poorly distributed, falling mostly in Mijas

Chus Heredia Monday, 27 October 2025, 11:37 Share

The forecast in Malaga province predicts several consecutive days of rain. There was even a yellow warning for a few hours on Monday morning. However, rainfall has so far been poorly distributed. While the Sierra de Mijas has been well irrigated, only moderate rainfall has affectedCártama, Malaga, Cañete la Real and Fuente de Piedra. While staying alert to possible warnings, especially given the unpredictability of 'dana' (cold drop) phenomena, at the moment there are no signs of serious discharges.

However, the yellow warning will remain active on Monday along the coast of Cadiz and the Seville and Huelva countryside. An amber alert has been announced for the coast of Huelva. The province of Malaga expects rain all the way until Thursday, just before Halloween.

279 million cubic metres stored in Malaga's reservoirs, which is 45% of their capacity

The heat is finally subsiding in the province, after another hot weekend dominated by the 'terral' wind, with minimum nighttime temperatures above 20C. This week, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 17-18C, while a maximum of 23-24C is forecast.

The Sierra de Mijas - a strategic location due to the importance of the aquifers that also supply Torremolinos, Alhaurín de la Torre and Alhaurín el Grande - received 27.2mm of rainfall between Sunday and Monday morning. Far behind are the 8.1mm in Laguna de Fuente Piedra, 6.5 in El Atabal, 6.3 in Cañete La Real, 6.1 in Cártama, 4.8 in El Torcal and 3 in La Encantada (El Chorro). The Serranía de Ronda and the Axarquia district have not been blessed by rain for the moment.

530 litres per second in the Grande river, the only river with a significant flow on Monday

As it is the beginning of the hydrological year, interest in the levels of rivers will increase. Runoff will begin to form if rainfall continues, which will determine their behaviour during potential torrential events. For the moment, only the 530 litres per second flowing in the Grande river are worth mentioning. The other notable rivers are leaning towards zero or just a few litres per second.

The rain between Sunday and Monday has not made significant changes to the province's reservoirs, which currently contain 279 million cubic metres (45% of their capacity). To put this in perspective, that is three times the level at this time last year, when, the 'danas' began. The first occurred on 29 October and caused the well-known tragedy in Valencia, although Malaga also suffered serious, mostly material, damage in the Guadalhorce area.