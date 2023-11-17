Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Queues at the check-in desk area at Malaga Airport. Migue Fernández
The Costa del Sol has Spain&#039;s fastest-growing airport

The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport

Aena has put this upward trend at Malaga Airport down to "the good performance of both international and national traffic"

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 17 November 2023, 13:07

Compartir

Malaga is outstripping other large airports in Spain. The statistics show that the Costa del Sol has one of the few airports in the Aena network that are maintaining a high rate of growth. Madrid and Barcelona, the biggest two, are yet to get back to levels last seen before the pandemic. Aena has put this upward trend at Malaga Airport down to "the good performance of both international and national traffic".

The 18.3% growth in passengers in October compared to the last year before the pandemic contrasts with the slower growth rates at other leading airports such as Madrid, Barcelona or Palma de Mallorca, which has got back to its pre-pandemic levels, but is only growing at 12%.

Related news

Next after Malaga in the ranking and fifth airport in terms of passenger volume in the country, Alicante has seen an increase of 11%, while Gran Canaria and Tenerife have increased at a rate of 12.5% and 14.7% respectively.

Aena has confirmed that the record numbers of visitors being seen in Spain this year correlates with its data on arrivals at airports across the country; these handled 26.6 million passengers in October alone, 11% up on last year and almost 8% more than in 2019.

In total, 243.2 million people have passed through Spanish airports in the first ten months of this year, 17% more than in 2022 and almost 2% above the record figure recorded before the pandemic.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 MPs vote in Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM again
  3. 3 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  4. 4 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  5. 5 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  6. 6 Marbella's municipal budget set to increase by 10 per cent in 2024
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez pledges his office as PM before Spain's King Felipe VI
  8. 8 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  9. 9 Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States
  10. 10 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad