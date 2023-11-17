Malaga Airport hits the magic number of 20 million passengers in a year, for first time in its history

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport has reached a new milestone in its 104-year history. For the first time it has reached 20 million passengers passing through its terminals in 12 months.

The historic occasion was celebrated by many of the staff at the gateway to the Costa del Sol, with a group photo this Friday morning (17 November), led by the airport director, Pedro Bendala, together with the head of the control tower, Raúl Delgado. Also present were representatives of the entire airport community in Malaga, with the airlines, ground handling agents, commercial tenants, state security forces, and other companies, as well as the groups that work at the facilities and who make the first and last contact with the destination as pleasant as possible.

To share the joy of this achievement with passengers, airport management treated them to traditional Malaga 'tortas locas' pastries which surprised more than one tourist. One young foreigner came back after tasting them to ask what they were and where she could buy them. "They are exquisite," she said. Airport staff collaborated in the distribution, including the head of the airport service, Gemma Yela; head of Operations, Ana Rincón, together with a technician from this department, Natalia Ramírez; and head of engineering and maintenance, Luis Vidrié, who distributed the cakes together with commercial technician José Carlos Torres.

Malaga Airport almost reached the figure of 20 million users in a year in 2019, when 19,858,656 passengers, who travelled on almost 145,000 flights, were recorded. The airport operator, Aena, said that "since the beginning of 2023, Malaga Airport has been breaking traffic records month after month, achieving its best records, such as the month with the highest traffic ever, last July, when it registered 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 operations". In that month, the Malaga facility also surpassed the daily maximums of its history: on Sunday 30 July, the maximum number of passengers handled in a single day was exceeded, reaching 86,396. And on Tuesday 4 July, the peak number of daily operations was 587.