Costa del Sol receives an estimated 500,000 top-end tourists a year: this is how much they spend every day

Malaga province is consolidating its position as a destination for so-called high-value tourists. The latest figures from Turismo Costa del Sol indicate that the area has already reached half a million luxury tourists per year. This was announced by Esperanza González, CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, during her speech at the One2One ceremony, after receiving an award for the best tourism promotion in the MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and luxury segments. "The award highlights the excellence of the Malaga destination and its consolidation as an international reference," she said.

At a gala held on Wednesday, Esperanza González said that these luxury visitors are professionals between the ages of 30 and 40 with high purchasing power. She also stated that the average spending of these visitors is over 600 euros per day and that their budget ranges from 3,000 to 50,000 euros. The key markets that have contributed to the growth of this segment are the UK, Germany, the Middle East, the US and Benelux. "The province of Malaga has the highest concentration of luxury and grand luxury hotels in Spain," she added.

Turismo's chief executive stressed the importance of these segments in the tourism and economic development of the province. "These are two of the segments that give us most joy and that demonstrate that we have a destination with an unbeatable offer and excellent professionals to meet the needs of the most demanding customers," she said.

Malaga province "has positioned itself as one of the leading destinations worldwide and has established itself as one of the most relevant and attractive for our visitors". Gonzáles referred to data on the impact of luxury tourism and said that this segment "has enormous potential for the destination", with important benefits for the province's economic activity.