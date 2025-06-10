Costa del Sol is home to one of the most unique beaches in Europe

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 13:57 Compartir

Malaga province in the south of Spain is internationally renowned for its sun and beaches. It offers a catalogue of gems that places the Costa del Sol among the homes of the 14 most unique and secret corners of the coastline in Europe.

Flight search engine company Jetcost has published a ranking of these 14 beaches and the leading one is located in Nerja. Calahonda beach "is undoubtedly the most photographed and visited beach in Nerja, due, among other things, to its central location near the Paseo del Balcón de Europa - a viewpoint with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea". According to the ranking, its charm is attributed to "the old houses and warehouses built close to the rocks, with white walls and blue doors". However, "one of the most outstanding aspects of Calahonda beach, with dark sand and moderate waves, is its natural beauty". It is a U-shaped cove, barely 120 metres long, very well-equipped with restaurants and an original stone promenade.

In addition to these characteristics, its location makes it an ideal place for water sports such as snorkelling and scuba diving. "In its transparent waters you can see colourful fish, octopi and starfish. In addition, the presence of underwater caves and rock formations adds to the thrill of exploration," Jetcost said.

Only five Spanish beaches are included in this list: Cala Macarella, in Menorca; Playa de las Catedrales, in Lugo; Cala del Moraig, in Alicante; and Playa de Papagayo, in Lanzarote.

In addition to these corners of the coastline, the list highlights the Greek beach of Elafonisi, in Crete, which is considered the 'Caribbean of the Mediterranean' for its white sand with shades of pink and the turquoise of its waters; Cala Mariolu, on the Italian island of Sardinia, which is known as the pearl of the Gulf of Orosei, on the central-eastern coast of Sardinia - "a wild and unspoilt corner, an intimate cove characterised by abundant white and pink stones, which can be discovered after a walk through the natural jungle or a boat trip".

Also in this ranking are Praia da Marinha, on the Algarve in Portugal; Marina Grande beach, in Positano (Positano); Fomm ir-Rih, in Mgarr (Malta); Ölüdeniz beach, in the Turkish Riviera; at Praia dos Três Irmãos, also in the Algarve; the Bay of Zagare, Gargano, in Puglia (Italy); and Zlatni Rat, on Brač island (Croatia).