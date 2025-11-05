British market continues to favour southern Spain as its preferred holiday destination

Pilar Martínez Enviada especial. Londres Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 11:05 Share

The Andalucía region's tourist officials arrived at this year's World Travel Market (WTM) in London with the certainty that the British market remains loyal to the region and Malaga province's tourism industry. The delegation also have other reasons to celebrate this year, such as the record number of arrivals, the deseasonalisation of tourism, with year-round visitors, and the significant revenue generated by them. Moreover, promotional campaigns show results and the Brits have visited some 326 towns and villages in Andalucía, and not just the main city destinations.

With all of this in mind, regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal said that he is "not concerned about the British market". According to flight ticket sales and forecasts, the upward trend will be maintained in the first months of 2026. "We are on the right track. We are working with quality target clients who are going to generate tourists with greater spending power," he said.

At the 580-square-metre stand in the Excel exhibition centre, the Andalusian delegation highlighted the latest figures and the expectations they have until the end of the year. The certainty that the British market will continue growing can also be attributed to the greatest air connectivity in history, with eight million seats and 42,800 flights between Andalucía and the UK - 12% more than last year.

2.5 million British tourists have come to Andalucía so far this year, 10% more than last year

More than 2.5 million British tourists have come to Andalucía so far this year (+10% compared to last year). Bernal believes that the region's tourism industry is on the path of recovering pre-pandemic numbers, "a milestone conditioned by the consequences of Brexit on the British economy". On top of that, the UK nationals that visit the region have increased their spending to an average of 160 euros per person per day - two and a half times more than before the pandemic.

"One of the most influential tourism gatherings at a global level"

This year's WTM has brought together 40,000 experts from all over the world, which consolidates it as "one of the most influential tourism gatherings at a global level". Bernal stated that the aim during the event is to negotiate stronger connectivity with airlines, continue promoting deseasonalisation and distribution of tourism throughout the year and the region, proving to companies that they can guarantee air passengers and tourists, and attract more tourists with a higher purchasing power, among them the generations of the future (Gen Z and Millennials).

Bernal backed up his ambitions with data: 1.3 million British visitors staying in Andalusian hotels (+4.4% compared to last year and +3.3% compared to 2019); 5.8 million stays (+4.8% and +1.1%, respectively); an increase of 8.5% in passengers (2.6 million, of which 85% arrive in Malaga); links with 25 British airports. The regional minister then looked ahead and stated that their current objective is to establish "a more sustainable, competitive and innovative" tourism model.

The delegation shares the regional minister's optimistic viewpoint

Other authority figures from the Andalusian delegation at the WTM shared the regional minister's optimistic expectations, among them president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, councillor for tourism in Malaga Jacobo Florido and mayors from both coastal and inland Andalucía and Malaga province.

Salado highlighted the increase in the availability of seats on planes and the interest business owners and entrepreneurs have shown in the region. In addition, he said that the high golf season, which is currently taking place, has guaranteed full bookings.

Councillors and mayors believe that the number of visitors will continue growing, even outside the bigger coastal cities. Head of tourism at the Andalusian confederation of employers (CEA) José Carlos Escribano, while maintaining the upbeat tone and positive predictions, ensured that they are always cautious and working hard to keep numbers growing.

The state secretary for tourism, Rosario Sánchez, said that Spain, in general, is a great point of interest for the British market. She also highlighted the importance of establishing more sustainable models and expanding tourism beyond the summer months. One example of sustainability is the fact that "spending by visitors from the UK in September (...) grew more than twice as much as the number of visitors".