Housing crisis

Average mortgage in Malaga is close to 210,000 euros and it's the third largest in Spain, only behind Balearic Islands and Madrid

Nearly half of all residential property deals in the Costa del Sol province are closed in cash, not via home loans

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Monday, 21 July 2025, 16:18

The average mortgage contract signed in Malaga province so far this year has a value of almost 209,000 euros, which represents a 10% increase ... compared to the average housebuying loan taken out 12 months ago, when it stood at less than 190,000 euros. The average Malaga mortgage is, therefore, the third highest in the country, only behind those taken out in the Balearic Islands (approximately 274,000 euros on average, after a 17% year-on-year increase) and in Madrid (235,000 euros, after rising by 33%). It is actually the latter province, with the sharp increase in the average value of the loans signed there, that has unseated Malaga from second place, the position it held at the same time last year in this provincial ranking done by the value of mortgages signed.

