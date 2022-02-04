Teacher faces 13 years in jail for abuse and harassment of 12-year-old pupil The abuse is alleged to have taken place over three years and began after a WhatsApp group was created for the class

A teacher who allegedly harassed, stalked and abused a 12-year-old pupil over the course of three years faces up to 13 years and four months in prison.

The Malaga teacher is accused of “continuous harassment” and “tight control” of the girl where he dictated her "wardrobe, readings, music, movies and videos."

According to the Malaga Prosecutor's Office, the teacher began his campaign when a WhatsApp group was created for the class. He is charged with continued sexual abuse, sexual harassment and digital harassment via telecommunications, also known as stalking.

At the end of 2014, the teacher began to have private conversations with the girl. At first, they were related to school matters, but "little by little" they became personal, "to the point of holding conversations of a sexual nature with her", prosecutors alleged.

The teacher encouraged the girl to stay in the classroom during breaks during which time he would abuse her. After the Christmas holidays in 2014 he started taking the child to vacant lots to abuse her, they add.

Since 2015, the minimum age for minors to consent to sexual relations has been set at 16 years. Before that date it was 13, the lowest age of consent in Europe.

The teacher also allegedly controlled her to the extent she was "not even able to shower if it was not with his approval.” When the girl attempted to end contact with the teacher, he bombarded her with almost 3,000 between October 2016 and January 2018.

In addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor requests a restraining order of 500 metres with a ban on communication by any means for a period of 10 years, as well as compensation of 50,000 euros for the girl.