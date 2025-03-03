TalentLab Málaga is back offering the opportunity to make the move from university to first job

Matías Stuber Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 17:07 Compartir

The fifth edition of TalentLab Málaga - SUR's training project that connects the university education stage with the job sector - will take place on 1, 2 and 3 April. Once again, the initiative will provide an opportunity for graduating students to make the leap into the world of work and connect with leading companies in the province of Malaga.

Various companies (including EY GDS Spain, IKEA, EMT, Sinerba, Leroy Merlin, Montosa and Saber Tech) will help young people learn first-hand how to transition to a working environment, navigate professional environments, attend interviews and start a career. The three-day programme includes teamwork, tasks and workshops, with talks organised by the companies' HR managers.

In addition, there will be discussions covering persuasive public speaking, personal branding, emotional intelligence, resilience and marketing. The sessions serve to channel creativity and allow students to demonstrate that they have a place among the companies' employees.

At the end of the programme, Betancourt will assess performance and select students for paid internships in the participating companies. There are numerous examples of young people who started their career at a previous edition of the event and who have transitioned from being interns to becoming full-time employees at one of the companies that have taken part in the event.

Those interested in participating have until 6 March to register on the TalentLab Malaga website. The project is organised in collaboration with Malaga city council and Malaga's provincial Diputación authority.