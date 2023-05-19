SUR in English brings together international business community The international business community will get together at the end of this month for the launch of the new SUR in English Top International Business Guide and the presentation of the first Top International Business Awards

Representatives of the international business community will get together at the end of this month for the launch of the new SUR in English Top International Business Guide and the presentation of the first Top International Business Awards.

To be distributed with SUR in English on 2 June the new guide will include companies and enterprises run by and used by the wide international community on the Costa del Sol and in the south of Spain as a whole.

Sections will be devoted to all areas, from healthcare to commerce and distribution, water infrastructure and energy, culture and leisure, legal and financial services, education, technology and construction and real estate.

As well as information about firms in each sector, the guide will also look at how businesses are growing and adapting to the modern world, the challenges they are facing and the secret to their success.

Business awards

The launch and networking event will not just be about the guide. SUR in English will also be using the occasion to award its first ever Top International Business Awards.

These are aimed at rewarding firms that stand out among the international community, perhaps because of their long history on the Costa del Sol, gaining the respect and esteem of customers of all nationalities; or perhaps because of their innovative approach, growth and success.

Attendance is by invitation only. Businesses seeking more information about the guide and event should contact dandrews@diariosur.es