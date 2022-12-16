SUR pays tribute to Malagueños of the Year at glittering awards ceremony The event is now in its 23rd year and this year’s prizes were presented in the categories of sports, business, tourism, society and culture

The 23rd annual SUR awards took place at the Malaga Trade Fair and Congress Centre on Thursday evening, 15 December , a glittering occasion at which awards were presented to people from Malaga province who have made their mark this year.

The ceremony was presented by journalist Ana Barreales and was joined by the Andalusian Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal: the government’s sub-delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas: the president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado: the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre: the chancellor of Malaga university, José Ángel Narváez: the Junta de Andalucía’s delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro; the president of Unicaja Banco, Manuel Azuaga; the deputy CEO of Vocento, Iñaki Arechabaleta; the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Sergio Cuberos; the president of the Provincial Court, Lourdes García Ortiz; and senior judge, José María Páez, among others.

Awards and special prizes

The awards were presented to Miguel Conde y Óscar Muñoz, the captains of BeSoccer UMA Antequera in the Sports category; Antonio Gómez-Guillamón and Vicente Padilla on behalf of Aertec Solutions in the Business category;Gonzalo Armenteros for his Soho Boutique Hotels in the Tourism category; quadruple amputee Sarah Almagro in the Society category; and singer Luz Casal in the Culture category.

Two special prizes were also presented during the event: one to Juan Antonio Vígar, the director of the Malaga Festival, and the other to the chancellor of Malaga University, José Ángel Narváez.

The evening was brought to a close by the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, who said the awards were evidence that Malaga has “talent, effort, enthusiasm, commitment, tenacity, drive and the ability to succeed”, before saying that “nights like this are an incentive for the Junta and my Ministry to work with love and greater dedication to achieve a successful community."