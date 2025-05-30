Summer season foresees 32,000 temporary contracts in Malaga province: here are the most sought-after profiles

Sur Malaga Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:32 Compartir

The official summer season is getting closer and closer. With just a few days to go before June starts, companies are rushing to hire people. Human resources company Randstad estimates that 31,925 temporary contracts will be signed in Malaga province between June and September, 8.8% more than last summer. This is an outstanding increase, in line with the record campaign that is also expected at national and regional level.

In Andalucía as a whole, around 125,910 contracts will be signed over the summer months, which represents an increase of 9.7% compared to the 114,774 contracts signed in the summer of 2024. All provinces will experience increases: Seville 11.6% (with 24,200 contracts), Granada 10.3% (with 12,475 contracts), Cadiz 9.5% (with 20,800), Almeria 9.5% (11,920 contracts), Jaén 9.4% (7,600), Cordoba 9.3% (7,450), Malaga 8.8% (31,925) and Huelva 8.4% (9,535).

"The rate of summer recruitment in recent years is a reflection of a solid economic recovery and the capacity of the labour market to adapt to the new employment dynamics in Andalucía. The figures for 2025 mark an important milestone for employment in the region, surpassing the 125,000 contracts barrier, driven by key sectors such as logistics, catering and tourism," says Ana Hervás, regional director of Randstad's temporary employment in the south department.

The 2025 summer campaign will also set a record for recruitment at national level, with close to 700,000 contracts, surpassing for the second year (638,311 in 2024) the pre-pandemic records of 2019 (621,736). Since 2014, when just over 383,000 contracts were signed, summer recruitment has maintained an upward trajectory with particular momentum in the 2015-2019 period. The 2020 pandemic saw a sharp downturn, with a 40% drop compared to the previous year. However, the recovery was rapid and sustained, with 528,000 contracts surpassed in 2021 and more stability in 2022. From 2023 onwards, the trend was clearly upwards again and now stands at the highest volume in the entire series.

Andalucía is the region with the highest share of total national hiring, specifically 18%. It is followed by Catalonia, with 108,975 contracts (15.6%) and the region of Madrid, with 88,630 contracts (12.7%). These three regions account for almost half of the total number of contracts expected in Spain this summer.

Forecasts by sector

The transport and logistics sector clearly leads the creation of temporary employment for this summer, generating 300,300 contracts, representing 43% of the total expected and representing a year-on-year growth of 14.5%.

It is followed by hospitality, which foresees 246,945 contracts, equivalent to 35.4% of the total, and with an increase of 7.6% year-on-year. It is the second biggest driver of employment during the summer, especially due to the increase in staff in bars, cafés and restaurants, coinciding with the high tourist season.

In third place, the retail sector will contribute 133,015 contracts, representing 19% of the total. Its growth of 10.4% compared to the previous season also shows a solid recovery, driven by the opening of shops in tourist areas, shopping centres and department stores during the summer months. Finally, the leisure and entertainment sector remain stable, with 18,080 contracts, 2.6% of the total, and a minimal variation of 0.3% compared to 2024.

The most sought-after profiles

During the summer season, companies need to expand their workforces quickly to cope with the increase in activity. For this reason, they are looking for professionals with high availability and immediate incorporation, capable of adapting quickly to the position and, preferably, with previous experience in similar functions. The profile most in demand will vary depending on the sector.

In transport and logistics, drivers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers and forklift operators are required. In the hotel and catering sector, waiters, cooks, bar staff and kitchen assistants are sought, with special emphasis on customer service, technical skills and knowledge of languages. In commerce, companies are looking for shop assistants, cashiers and stockers, profiles oriented towards customer service, with experience and sales skills. The leisure and entertainment sector requires entertainers, monitors and event staff, who stand out for their communication skills, dynamism and versatility.

In addition, it is becoming increasingly common for companies to request candidates with basic digital skills, both to operate with technological tools specific to each sector and due to the rise of e-commerce, which has multiplied the need for workers accustomed to the online environment. Flexible working hours (including weekends and holidays), proactivity, responsibility and the ability to work as part of a team in dynamic environments are also valued.