Extra bus services between some inland villages and the Malaga coast this summer The aim is to encourage people to leave their own vehicles at home, and the new timetables will continue through July and August, until 8 September

More bus services are to be laid on by the Malaga Metropolitan Transport Consortium during the summer so people from some inland towns and villages can get to beaches, shopping centres and leisure centres on the coast at Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Malaga. The idea is to encourage them to leave their own vehicle at home and not have to worry about finding somewhere to park or getting stuck in traffic jams.

The services will run until 8 September, from Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora, Almogía, Cártama, Casabermeja, Mijas Pueblo and Pizarra.

The seven bus routes for the Malaga metropolitan area and the Guadalhorce valley are: the M-136 Cártama-Alhaurín de la Torre-Plaza Mayor-Los Álamos; the M-140 Cártama-Alhaurín de la Torre-Torremolinos; the M-540 Álora-Pizarra-Plaza Mayor-Playamar; the M-550 Casabermeja-El Palo; the M-552 Colmenar-El Palo; the M-551 Almogía-Plaza Mayor-Playamar and the M-590 Alhaurín el Grande-Fuengirola.